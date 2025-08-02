🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
North West

Katsina Governor Mourns Aide, Nasidi Danladi Garki

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed profound sadness over the death of his Special Adviser on Community Development, Hon. Nasidi Danladi Garki, who passed away on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Garki’s demise has sent shockwaves across the state, with many paying tribute to his selfless service and dedication to community uplift.

A Dedicated Public Servant

Garki, a prominent grassroots mobiliser and respected public servant, hailed from Garki town in Baure Local Government Area. Governor Radda described him as a dedicated patriot who served Katsina State with humility, loyalty, and remarkable commitment to community development. According to the Governor, Garki played an instrumental role in bridging the gap between the government and the grassroots, especially in rural empowerment programs and social mobilisation efforts under the current administration. His contributions to the state’s development will be deeply missed.

Condolences Pour In

Governor Radda extended his heartfelt condolences to Garki’s immediate family, the people of Baure Local Government, and the entire Katsina State community. He prayed for Allah to forgive Garki’s shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus. The Governor’s condolences reflect the high esteem in which Garki was held by his colleagues and the community.

A Legacy of Service

Garki’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the communities he served. His dedication to community development and grassroots mobilisation will be remembered for years to come. As the people of Katsina State mourn his passing, they take comfort in the knowledge that his contributions will continue to inspire future generations.

Celebrating Garki’s Life

As the state celebrates Garki’s life and legacy, it is clear that his impact on the community will be felt for a long time. His selfless service and commitment to the people of Katsina State are qualities that will be hard to forget. The state will surely miss his leadership and dedication to community development.

May He Rest in Peace

The people of Katsina State join Governor Radda in praying for Garki’s soul to rest in peace. May his legacy continue to inspire others to serve humanity with dedication and humility. May his family find solace in the memories of his good deeds and contributions to the state.

The passing of Hon. Nasidi Danladi Garki is a significant loss to Katsina State and the nation at large. Governor Radda’s tribute to his dedicated service is a testament to the impact he had on the lives of the people. As the state mourns his demise, it is clear that his legacy will endure, and his memory will continue to inspire others to serve with dedication and humility.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dangote Refinery Recognized as Critical National Asset by Stakeholders
APGA, APC Supporters Clash Over Billboard Saga in Anambra
