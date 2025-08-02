Defence Chief Reveals Military Strategy Shift to End Plateau Insecurity

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian military is undergoing a critical review of its operational approach in Plateau State, with the aim of permanently addressing the lingering insecurity that has plagued parts of the region for years.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, made this revelation during a recent media engagement, where he acknowledged the complex security challenges affecting the state, especially in communities often targeted by criminal elements.

Naija247news gathered that the military’s re-evaluation includes the deployment of enhanced intelligence frameworks, collaboration with local vigilante groups, and intensified aerial surveillance operations across vulnerable areas. According to General Musa, the military is “working around the clock to adopt more proactive and community-driven strategies” that will go beyond reactive responses.

According to Naija247news, the defence chief stated that the Nigerian Armed Forces are committed to ensuring the safety and stability of Plateau and surrounding states, stressing that the current situation demands a “holistic security reform” involving not just force, but also diplomacy, reconciliation, and socioeconomic rebuilding.

Naija247news understands that recent attacks in some parts of Plateau, including Mangu and Barkin Ladi, have reignited public outcry, prompting the defence leadership to convene high-level meetings to assess the effectiveness of ongoing security measures. In response, General Musa disclosed that strategic deployments and rotations of military personnel will now be based on emerging threat patterns.

In addition, Naija247news reports that the military is intensifying efforts to build trust with local communities through regular civil-military engagements, with the goal of improving intelligence-gathering and ensuring timely interventions.

“We cannot win this fight alone,” General Musa was quoted as saying. “It requires the active participation of all, security agencies, community leaders, traditional rulers, and civilians alike.”

Naija247news gathered that the federal government has expressed full support for the reviewed strategy, noting that a secure Plateau is key to the overall peace and stability of Nigeria’s North-Central region.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.