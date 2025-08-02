Burna Boy’s ‘Love’ Tops TCL Radio Picks as Adekunle Gold’s ‘Coco Money’ Makes Strong Debut

Naija247news reports that Burna Boy’s chart-topping single “Love” has clinched the number one spot on this week’s TCL Radio Picks, maintaining the Afro-fusion star’s dominance in Nigeria’s vibrant music landscape.

Naija247news gathered that the chart ranking reflects strong radio airplay, streaming numbers, and listener engagement, further establishing Burna Boy’s influence as a global music powerhouse. The single continues to enjoy heavy rotation across urban and regional radio stations, resonating with fans for its emotive lyrics and soulful instrumentation.

According to Naija247news, the biggest surprise of the week came from Adekunle Gold, whose latest single “Coco Money” made an impressive debut on the list. The track, featuring sleek production and a catchy chorus, signals a bold return for the artist, blending Afrobeat rhythms with contemporary pop sensibilities.

Naija247news understands that “Coco Money” is already trending across major music platforms and gaining traction on radio countdowns in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. Critics and fans alike have praised Adekunle Gold for evolving his sound while staying true to his artistic roots.

Naija247news reports that the rest of the TCL Top 10 features other major Nigerian acts, including Ayra Starr, Rema, and Omah Lay, who continue to shape the sonic direction of the nation’s ever-evolving music industry. The weekly chart has become a key barometer for gauging mainstream music influence, industry buzz, and the reach of new releases.

Music industry insiders who spoke with Naija247news noted that the latest entries reflect a shift toward more melodic, introspective tracks that still maintain strong commercial appeal — a trend that may define the latter half of the year’s musical offerings.

As listeners continue to embrace these new anthems, Naija247news understands that radio remains a crucial platform for artists seeking to cement their place in the hearts of Nigerian audiences.

With new releases dropping weekly and competition heating up, fans can expect more surprises in next week’s TCL Radio Picks.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.