South East

APGA, APC Supporters Clash Over Billboard Saga in Anambra

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Tension rocked Nri community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Friday as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) clashed over the removal of campaign billboards.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when APGA supporters allegedly pulled down billboards of the APC’s running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, and Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, citing non-payment for campaign space. The situation quickly escalated, with both parties exchanging words and engaging in a brief scuffle. However, the timely intervention of the Anambra State Police Command restored calm to the area. The police commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has urged both parties to conduct their activities peacefully and within the law. A mutual agreement was reached for the replacement of the removed billboards.

The clash occurred during a political campaign rally in the community, where Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the APGA candidate, was hosting a rally, while APC supporters were also present. The police swiftly intervened, inviting the parties involved for a peace meeting to de-escalate the tension. With the police on ground, the situation has been brought under control, and both parties have been advised to conduct their campaigns peacefully.

Call for Peaceful Coexistence

Stakeholders in the state have condemned the incident, calling on supporters of both parties to refrain from such acts that could disrupt the peace. They urged the parties to focus on propagating their manifestos and policies to win the hearts of the electorate. The stakeholders also commended the police for their swift intervention, which prevented the situation from escalating further.

Police Maintain Peace

The Anambra State Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state during the electioneering period. The command has deployed personnel to strategic locations to monitor the situation and prevent any further breakdown of law and order. The police commissioner has appealed to all parties to cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The situation in Anambra has been brought under control, and the police are working to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Katsina Governor Mourns Aide, Nasidi Danladi Garki
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

