🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political Party NewsRivers

Rivers APC crisis: Party leadership rejects pro-Amaechi factional chair as impostor”

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has rejected the pro-Amaechi factional Chairman, Emeka Nwogu, describing him as an impostor. The party’s authentic chairman, Ibezim Sam, has been recognized by the national leadership, and the party is gearing up for the upcoming elections.

The Crisis in APC Rivers

The APC in Rivers State has been embroiled in a leadership crisis, with two factions vying for control. The pro-Amaechi faction, led by Emeka Nwogu, has been at odds with the Ibezim Sam-led faction, which has been recognized by the national leadership. The crisis has led to a split in the party, with each faction claiming legitimacy.

APC’s National Leadership Stance

The APC’s national leadership has thrown its weight behind Ibezim Sam, describing him as the authentic chairman of the party in Rivers State. The party’s leadership has warned against any attempts to undermine Sam’s authority, stressing that the party will not tolerate any form of disobedience.

Implications for the Party

The crisis in the APC Rivers has implications for the party’s chances in the upcoming elections. With two factions vying for control, the party’s unity and cohesion are at risk. The party’s national leadership will need to intervene to resolve the crisis and ensure the party presents a united front.

The Way Forward

The APC in Rivers State needs to resolve its leadership crisis to move forward. The party’s national leadership should facilitate a dialogue between the two factions to find a lasting solution. This will enable the party to focus on the upcoming elections and present a united front to the electorate.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
MTN Nigeria Overtakes Dangote Cement to Become Most Capitalized Stock on NGX
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

MTN Nigeria Overtakes Dangote Cement to Become Most Capitalized Stock on NGX

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that MTN Nigeria has officially become the most capitalized listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), following a significant surge in its share price that elevated its market value above industry giants Dangote...

Saint Lucian PM Backs Tinubu’s Visit Amid Criticism

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Saint Lucian Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, has come out in strong defense of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's recent visit to the Caribbean nation. Despite criticism from some quarters,...

Burna Boy’s ‘Love’ Tops TCL Radio Picks as Adekunle Gold’s ‘Coco Money’ Makes Strong Debut

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Burna Boy's chart-topping single "Love" has clinched the number one spot on this week's TCL Radio Picks, maintaining the Afro-fusion star's dominance in Nigeria’s vibrant music landscape. Naija247news gathered that the chart...

NNPP’s Kwankwaso Declares PDP Dead, Eyes 2027 Presidency

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has thrown a gauntlet at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with its national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, declaring PDP politically dead. According to Kwankwaso, PDP's...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

MTN Nigeria Overtakes Dangote Cement to Become Most Capitalized Stock on NGX

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that MTN Nigeria has officially become the most capitalized listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), following a significant surge in its share price that elevated its market value above industry giants Dangote...

Saint Lucian PM Backs Tinubu’s Visit Amid Criticism

Power & Politics 0
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Saint Lucian Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, has come out in strong defense of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's recent visit to the Caribbean nation. Despite criticism from some quarters,...

Burna Boy’s ‘Love’ Tops TCL Radio Picks as Adekunle Gold’s ‘Coco Money’ Makes Strong Debut

Lagos 0
Naija247news reports that Burna Boy's chart-topping single "Love" has clinched the number one spot on this week's TCL Radio Picks, maintaining the Afro-fusion star's dominance in Nigeria’s vibrant music landscape. Naija247news gathered that the chart...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp