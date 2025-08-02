Rivers APC crisis: Party leadership rejects pro-Amaechi factional chair as impostor”

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has rejected the pro-Amaechi factional Chairman, Emeka Nwogu, describing him as an impostor. The party’s authentic chairman, Ibezim Sam, has been recognized by the national leadership, and the party is gearing up for the upcoming elections.

The Crisis in APC Rivers

The APC in Rivers State has been embroiled in a leadership crisis, with two factions vying for control. The pro-Amaechi faction, led by Emeka Nwogu, has been at odds with the Ibezim Sam-led faction, which has been recognized by the national leadership. The crisis has led to a split in the party, with each faction claiming legitimacy.

APC’s National Leadership Stance

The APC’s national leadership has thrown its weight behind Ibezim Sam, describing him as the authentic chairman of the party in Rivers State. The party’s leadership has warned against any attempts to undermine Sam’s authority, stressing that the party will not tolerate any form of disobedience.

Implications for the Party

The crisis in the APC Rivers has implications for the party’s chances in the upcoming elections. With two factions vying for control, the party’s unity and cohesion are at risk. The party’s national leadership will need to intervene to resolve the crisis and ensure the party presents a united front.

The Way Forward

The APC in Rivers State needs to resolve its leadership crisis to move forward. The party’s national leadership should facilitate a dialogue between the two factions to find a lasting solution. This will enable the party to focus on the upcoming elections and present a united front to the electorate.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.