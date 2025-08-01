Trump’s Proposed Tariffs May Drive Africa Closer to China, EU – Citigroup Executive Warns

Naija247news reports that a senior Citigroup executive has raised concerns that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff policies could inadvertently push African nations to strengthen trade ties with China and the European Union (EU), potentially altering the global trade landscape.

Naija247news gathered that David Cowan, Citigroup’s chief economist for Africa, made the observation during a recent interview with Bloomberg, where he emphasized the long-term implications of a second Trump presidency on Africa’s external trade strategy.

According to Naija247news, Trump has proposed implementing a blanket 10% tariff on all imported goods and a 60% tariff on Chinese imports should he win re-election in the U.S. 2024 presidential race. This aggressive protectionist approach, Cowan noted, could have ripple effects far beyond U.S. borders, particularly in developing markets across Africa.

Naija247news understands that Cowan warned that Africa, which already faces limited export opportunities in the U.S., may respond by deepening existing partnerships with China and the EU, both of which offer more favorable trade conditions and larger consumption markets.

Naija247news reports that Cowan stated: “If a Trump administration imposes higher tariffs globally, Africa will naturally look elsewhere—especially to China, which has long been investing in African infrastructure, and the EU, which is deepening its economic partnership agreements with various African regions.”

Naija247news gathered that while the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) has historically given some African countries tariff-free access to the U.S. market, uncertainty over U.S. trade policies and the looming 2025 AGOA renewal deadline has already triggered strategic discussions among African policymakers.

Analysts believe that in a climate of rising tariffs and economic nationalism, African nations may accelerate participation in initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) while also leaning on diplomatic and financial ties with China, which has become Africa’s largest trading partner over the past decade.

According to Naija247news, Cowan urged African leaders to prioritize economic diversification and strengthen regional integration as a buffer against global trade disruptions, warning that any significant policy shift from Washington could upend fragile growth in emerging markets.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.