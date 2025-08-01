Speakers’ Conference Debunks Alleged Suspension of Egbedun Over Leaked Phone Conversation

Naija247news reports that the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria has categorically denied the widespread reports suggesting that its Chairman, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has been suspended following a controversial leaked phone conversation.

Naija247news gathered that media outlets had earlier circulated claims that Egbedun, who also serves as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, was removed from his position over the alleged incident. However, the leadership of the Conference has firmly refuted such claims, labeling them as false and misleading.

According to Naija247news, the clarification was issued through a formal statement signed by the Secretary of the Conference and Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku. The statement emphasized that at no time did the Conference meet or pass any resolution concerning Egbedun’s suspension.

Naija247news understands that the body described the report as not only baseless but also a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and sow discord within the ranks of the legislative leadership in the country.

“The attention of the Conference of Speakers has been drawn to the false news making the rounds in some sections of the media that the Chairman of the Conference and Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has been suspended,” the statement read.

“It is necessary to state unequivocally that the Conference has not taken any such action, and there was no meeting where such a decision was discussed or made. The purported news is fake, unfounded, and should be disregarded,” the Conference reiterated.

Naija247news reports that Hon. Egbedun continues to function in his capacity as Chairman of the Conference, as no official process or decision has challenged his leadership status. The statement urged the public and media practitioners to verify facts before disseminating information that could potentially damage reputations or cause unnecessary unrest.

Naija247news gathered that the Conference of Speakers reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, unity, and the effective discharge of legislative responsibilities across the federation.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.