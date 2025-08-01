🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
The Nation

Speakers’ Conference Debunks Alleged Suspension of Egbedun Over Leaked Phone Conversation

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria has categorically denied the widespread reports suggesting that its Chairman, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has been suspended following a controversial leaked phone conversation.

Naija247news gathered that media outlets had earlier circulated claims that Egbedun, who also serves as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, was removed from his position over the alleged incident. However, the leadership of the Conference has firmly refuted such claims, labeling them as false and misleading.

According to Naija247news, the clarification was issued through a formal statement signed by the Secretary of the Conference and Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Blessing Agbebaku. The statement emphasized that at no time did the Conference meet or pass any resolution concerning Egbedun’s suspension.

Naija247news understands that the body described the report as not only baseless but also a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and sow discord within the ranks of the legislative leadership in the country.

“The attention of the Conference of Speakers has been drawn to the false news making the rounds in some sections of the media that the Chairman of the Conference and Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, has been suspended,” the statement read.

“It is necessary to state unequivocally that the Conference has not taken any such action, and there was no meeting where such a decision was discussed or made. The purported news is fake, unfounded, and should be disregarded,” the Conference reiterated.

Naija247news reports that Hon. Egbedun continues to function in his capacity as Chairman of the Conference, as no official process or decision has challenged his leadership status. The statement urged the public and media practitioners to verify facts before disseminating information that could potentially damage reputations or cause unnecessary unrest.

Naija247news gathered that the Conference of Speakers reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, unity, and the effective discharge of legislative responsibilities across the federation.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Agricultural Trade Surplus Hits ₦668.3bn in Q1 2025 as Exports Surge on Naira Depreciation – FBNQuest MB Research
Next article
Legendary Tejano Musician Flaco Jiménez, Six-Time Grammy Winner, Dies at 86
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ondo Government Commends Youth Sports Federation for Advancing Grassroots Development

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Ondo State Government has commended the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) for its sustained commitment to grassroots sports development across the state and the nation at large. The recognition came...

Trump’s Proposed Tariffs May Drive Africa Closer to China, EU – Citigroup Executive Warns

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that a senior Citigroup executive has raised concerns that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff policies could inadvertently push African nations to strengthen trade ties with China and the European Union (EU),...

ADC Factional Chairman Nafiu Bala Dismisses Purported Resignation Letter as Fake

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) deepened on Thursday as a factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Nafiu Bala, publicly denied reports suggesting he had resigned from his position. The...

Rising Nollywood Star Omotola Odunsi of Lisabi Passes Away at 31

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian film industry is in mourning following the sudden death of fast‑rising Yoruba actress Omotola Odunsi, best known for her role in the acclaimed movie Lisabi alongside Lateef Adedimeji. Naija247news gathered that...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ondo Government Commends Youth Sports Federation for Advancing Grassroots Development

South West 0
Naija247news reports that the Ondo State Government has commended the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) for its sustained commitment to grassroots sports development across the state and the nation at large. The recognition came...

Trump’s Proposed Tariffs May Drive Africa Closer to China, EU – Citigroup Executive Warns

Nigerian Economy 0
Naija247news reports that a senior Citigroup executive has raised concerns that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff policies could inadvertently push African nations to strengthen trade ties with China and the European Union (EU),...

ADC Factional Chairman Nafiu Bala Dismisses Purported Resignation Letter as Fake

INEC News 0
Naija247news reports that the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) deepened on Thursday as a factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Nafiu Bala, publicly denied reports suggesting he had resigned from his position. The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp