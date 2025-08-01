🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
KanoNollywood

Rising Nollywood Star Omotola Odunsi of Lisabi Passes Away at 31

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Nigerian film industry is in mourning following the sudden death of fast‑rising Yoruba actress Omotola Odunsi, best known for her role in the acclaimed movie Lisabi alongside Lateef Adedimeji.

Naija247news gathered that the news of her death yesterday came via emotional social media posts by colleagues, including Akinola ‘Segbowe’ Akano, who shared screenshots of their last conversation and expressed shock at her passing.

According to Naija247news, Ashabi Simple, a popular Yoruba actress and mother of singer Portable’s child, also voiced her grief, recalling recent collaborations and plans with Omotola. She described the loss as tragic and unexpected.

Naija247news understands that Omotola Odunsi played a notable part in Lisabi: The Uprising (2024), starring Lateef Adedimeji and produced by Mo Bimpe Adedimeji. Her performance earned her acclaim and positioned her as a promising talent in Yoruba cinema.

Naija247news reports that before pursuing acting full‑time, Odunsi studied Microbiology at Olabisi Onabanjo University and worked a conventional nine‑to‑five job. Her decision to focus on storytelling and craft earned her respect and admiration among peers.

Tributes have flowed in from across the Nollywood community. Veteran actor Odunlade Adekola, a mentor to the late actress, posted “Jesus Christ. RIP Omotola” upon learning of her death. Femi Adebayo described her as “a painful loss to the future of Nollywood,” while others praised her modesty, dedication, and versatility in roles including President Kuti, Doctor Adunni, and Ajanaku.

Naija247news gathered that fans flooded social media with expressions of disbelief and grief: “We just watched your movie last week. How can you be dead now?” and “May your soul rest in perfect peace, Motola” appeared among numerous heartfelt messages.

Omotola’s cause of death remains undisclosed, and her family has yet to issue an official statement. Naija247news understands the absence of public details reflects the ongoing sensitivity of the situation.

Her passing at such a young age silences one of Yoruba Nollywood’s brightest rising talents. Naija247news reports that her commitment to her craft, humility, and early career success leave a lasting impact on the industry.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

