Ondo Government Commends Youth Sports Federation for Advancing Grassroots Development

Naija247news reports that the Ondo State Government has commended the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) for its sustained commitment to grassroots sports development across the state and the nation at large. The recognition came during a recent official event celebrating youth engagement through sports initiatives.

Naija247news gathered that the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, made the remarks during a courtesy visit by the Ondo State chapter of YSFON to the ministry’s headquarters in Akure.

According to Naija247news, Yusuf-Ogunleye expressed the government’s appreciation for YSFON’s efforts in identifying and nurturing young sporting talents, particularly in rural and underserved communities. He noted that such efforts align with the state government’s vision to promote sports as a viable tool for youth empowerment, crime reduction, and community development.

Naija247news understands that the Commissioner reaffirmed the government’s readiness to collaborate more closely with YSFON, pledging logistical and technical support for upcoming tournaments and talent-hunt programs initiated by the federation.

Naija247news reports that Yusuf-Ogunleye said, “YSFON has been a dependable partner in developing future champions. We are proud of the work you’ve done in our communities, and we believe that with continued support, the next generation of sports icons will emerge from Ondo State.”

Naija247news gathered that the leadership of YSFON Ondo State, led by Chairman Yemi Akinbobola, also used the opportunity to highlight the federation’s recent achievements, including organizing inter-local government competitions and discovering young athletes who are now being scouted for national and international opportunities.

According to Naija247news, Akinbobola called on the state government to consider more structured funding and facility upgrades for grassroots sports, stressing the need for long-term investment in training and infrastructure.

Naija247news reports that the meeting concluded with a renewed sense of partnership between the government and YSFON, with both parties emphasizing their mutual goal of raising the standard of youth sports and fostering social development through athletic engagement.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.