FarmingLagos

Nigeria’s Agricultural Trade Surplus Hits ₦668.3bn in Q1 2025 as Exports Surge on Naira Depreciation – FBNQuest MB Research

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, July 31, 2025 – Nigeria recorded a robust ₦668.3bn agricultural trade surplus in the first quarter of 2025, as exports surged by 11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 65% year-on-year (YoY) to ₦1.7trn, according to the latest analysis by FBNQuest Merchant Bank (MB) Research based on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Q1 2025 foreign trade report.

This strong export performance pushed agriculture’s share of total exports to 8.3%, up from 7.7% in Q4 2024, highlighting the sector’s growing importance as Nigeria leverages naira depreciation to drive export competitiveness.

Agricultural Exports: Cocoa, Cashew Lead the Charge

  • Standard cocoa beans: ₦719.9bn
  • Superior quality cocoa beans: ₦507.3bn
  • Cashew nuts in shell: ₦157.6bn

Europe remained the dominant export destination, absorbing ₦1.1trn worth of Nigerian agricultural goods, followed by Asia at ₦431.1bn.

Agricultural Imports Decline QoQ

On the import side, agricultural goods fell by -5% QoQ but increased by +13% YoY to just over ₦1trn.

  • Europe: ₦406.8bn (largest source of imports)
  • America: ₦311.8bn

This marks the continuation of the agricultural trade surplus trend that began in Q1 2024.

Sector’s GDP Contribution Improves Post-Rebasing

Following Nigeria’s GDP rebasing (2019 as the new base year), agriculture’s share of GDP rose to 27.8% in Q1 2025 (previously 24.64%). However, growth in the sector slowed sharply, expanding by just 0.1% YoY, down from 2.5% YoY in Q4 2024, reflecting deep-rooted structural and security challenges.

Key Constraints on Growth

Despite rising export earnings, agricultural productivity remains constrained by:

  • Insecurity in food-producing regions
  • Weak infrastructure and logistics bottlenecks
  • Structural inefficiencies and low mechanization

These issues continue to limit the sector’s ability to drive domestic food self-sufficiency and broader economic growth.

Outlook: Security Reforms Critical for Food Security

Analysts at FBNQuest MB Research stress that resolving insecurity in agricultural hubs is critical to boosting production, stabilising food prices, and reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imports. With sustained export gains driven by a weaker naira, they argue that structural reforms and targeted investments in rural infrastructure and mechanization will be vital in unlocking agriculture’s full potential.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

