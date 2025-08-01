NASD Showcases Decade-Long Growth, Digital Innovation, and New Listings Drive as OTC Market Surges 1,898% Since 2013

Lagos, August 1, 2025 – Nigeria’s premier over-the-counter (OTC) equity platform, NASD PLC, has unveiled a strong growth trajectory and strategic innovations aimed at deepening market participation and enhancing financial inclusion. At a press conference held in Lagos today, Managing Director Mr. Eguarekhide Longe highlighted key milestones that underscore NASD’s evolution into a dynamic hub for private market investments, SME financing, and new-age capital market instruments.

According to Longe, NASD’s share price surged from ₦1.30 in 2013 to ₦29.98 as of July 31, 2025, reflecting a staggering 1,898% appreciation or a 28.35% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past decade. He noted that this performance cements NASD’s role as a vital complement to Nigeria’s listed equities market, offering investors access to non-listed securities with impressive return potential.

Driving Innovation: Digital Securities, Crowdfunding, and SME Financing

Longe emphasized NASD’s push into digital securities and alternative funding solutions, including the launch of VentureRamp, a crowdfunding platform designed to channel investments into social initiatives such as schools, while also enabling capital raising for SMEs in food processing, renewable energy, and logistics sectors. The initiative aims to mobilize at least ₦1 billion in funding to bolster Nigeria’s real economy.

Furthermore, the OTC exchange introduced its first-ever commercial paper (CP) issuance, beginning with Jawa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s ₦10 billion CP program (₦2 billion Series 1). This move signals NASD’s intent to expand its asset class offerings beyond equities and attract fixed-income investors.

Robust Financial Performance: H1 2025 Results Signal Turnaround

NASD’s half-year (H1) 2025 results underscored the exchange’s financial strength:

Revenue surged 308% YoY to ₦657m (H1 2025) vs. ₦161m (H1 2024).

Profit Before Tax (PBT) jumped 646%, reaching ₦341m versus a ₦63m loss in H1 2024.

Cost-to-Income ratio improved sharply to 48% (H1 2025) from 139% (H1 2024).

Origination income skyrocketed by 26,000%, hitting ₦332m from ₦1.3m YoY.

Trading fee income rebounded significantly to ₦199.8m H1 2025, up 76% YoY.

Behind the Scenes: Landmark Transactions and Regulatory Engagement

Key market developments in Q2 2025 included:

Major OTC deals involving Okitipupa Oil, Air Liquide, and Geo-Fluids. Admission of InfraCredit’s private placement (Tranche 2). SEC filing for JohnVents Industries’ ₦10bn Digital Securities Commercial Paper (₦5bn Series 1). Ongoing SEC discussions on innovative products like Real Estate Equity Release Securities Tokens and Cooperative Society share trading. Pilot test of a repo product on NASD’s platform, strengthening liquidity mechanisms. Strategic collaboration with the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) to create investment structures for Nigeria’s mining sector.

Outlook: Q3 2025 and Beyond

NASD is projecting a bullish third quarter, anchored on:

Listing of a major downstream oil and gas company on the OTC market.

Further onboarding of Commercial Paper issuers and scaling up digital securities listings.

Advancing SEC approvals for pending innovative products.

Expanding NASDeP (NASD Enterprise Portal) to onboard more PLCs and drive transaction volumes.

Shareholder Returns: AGM and Dividend Declaration

NASD confirmed its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for August 26, 2025, where it will propose a ₦0.20 dividend payout and a 1-for-5 bonus share issue, underscoring its commitment to rewarding investors.

Market Impact: Share Price Doubles in 2025

NASD’s stock opened 2025 at ₦15.51 and closed July at ₦29.98, marking a 93.29% year-to-date gain. This growth trajectory, coupled with its 10-year CAGR of 28.35%, positions NASD as one of Nigeria’s most attractive capital market stories in the private investment space.

Analyst Insight

Market analysts view NASD’s expansion into digital securities and CP issuance as a potential game-changer for Nigeria’s private markets, aligning with broader trends in fintech-driven capital raising. The successful engagement with regulators like the SEC and SMDF signals institutional support for deepening Nigeria’s OTC ecosystem.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.