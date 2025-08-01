Naija247news reports that renowned accordionist and Tejano music legend, Flaco Jiménez, has passed away at the age of 86. The iconic musician, whose career spanned over seven decades, died on Wednesday, marking the end of an era for the global Latin music community.

Naija247news gathered that Jiménez, born Leonardo “Flaco” Jiménez in San Antonio, Texas, played a pivotal role in popularizing conjunto and Tejano music beyond the borders of the American Southwest, bringing the distinctive sound of the accordion into the mainstream through collaborations with world-famous artists.

According to Naija247news, Jiménez’s family confirmed his passing in a brief statement, though the cause of death has not been officially disclosed. The late musician had reportedly been battling age-related health challenges in recent years.

Naija247news understands that Jiménez earned six Grammy Awards throughout his storied career and was also honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. His musical influence extended far beyond the Latino community, as he worked with legends like Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Ry Cooder, and Dwight Yoakam, seamlessly blending traditional Mexican styles with country, rock, and blues.

Naija247news reports that Jiménez was a member of the Texas Tornados, a celebrated supergroup that included Doug Sahm, Augie Meyers, and Freddy Fender. The band played a major role in expanding Tejano music’s appeal to international audiences, with Jiménez’s unique accordion playing becoming a signature element of their sound.

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the music industry and cultural institutions. The San Antonio City Council, in a statement, described Jiménez as “a cultural treasure whose music transcended generations and borders.”

According to Naija247news, fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their admiration and share memories, describing Jiménez as a trailblazer and humble genius who never lost touch with his roots.

Naija247news gathered that Flaco Jiménez’s contribution to music and culture will be remembered for decades to come, as his recordings continue to inspire both aspiring musicians and seasoned professionals alike.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.