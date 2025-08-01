🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Legendary Tejano Musician Flaco Jiménez, Six-Time Grammy Winner, Dies at 86

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that renowned accordionist and Tejano music legend, Flaco Jiménez, has passed away at the age of 86. The iconic musician, whose career spanned over seven decades, died on Wednesday, marking the end of an era for the global Latin music community.

Naija247news gathered that Jiménez, born Leonardo “Flaco” Jiménez in San Antonio, Texas, played a pivotal role in popularizing conjunto and Tejano music beyond the borders of the American Southwest, bringing the distinctive sound of the accordion into the mainstream through collaborations with world-famous artists.

According to Naija247news, Jiménez’s family confirmed his passing in a brief statement, though the cause of death has not been officially disclosed. The late musician had reportedly been battling age-related health challenges in recent years.

Naija247news understands that Jiménez earned six Grammy Awards throughout his storied career and was also honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. His musical influence extended far beyond the Latino community, as he worked with legends like Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Ry Cooder, and Dwight Yoakam, seamlessly blending traditional Mexican styles with country, rock, and blues.

Naija247news reports that Jiménez was a member of the Texas Tornados, a celebrated supergroup that included Doug Sahm, Augie Meyers, and Freddy Fender. The band played a major role in expanding Tejano music’s appeal to international audiences, with Jiménez’s unique accordion playing becoming a signature element of their sound.

Tributes have begun pouring in from across the music industry and cultural institutions. The San Antonio City Council, in a statement, described Jiménez as “a cultural treasure whose music transcended generations and borders.”

According to Naija247news, fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to express their admiration and share memories, describing Jiménez as a trailblazer and humble genius who never lost touch with his roots.

Naija247news gathered that Flaco Jiménez’s contribution to music and culture will be remembered for decades to come, as his recordings continue to inspire both aspiring musicians and seasoned professionals alike.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Speakers’ Conference Debunks Alleged Suspension of Egbedun Over Leaked Phone Conversation
Next article
Rising Nollywood Star Omotola Odunsi of Lisabi Passes Away at 31
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ondo Government Commends Youth Sports Federation for Advancing Grassroots Development

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Ondo State Government has commended the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) for its sustained commitment to grassroots sports development across the state and the nation at large. The recognition came...

Trump’s Proposed Tariffs May Drive Africa Closer to China, EU – Citigroup Executive Warns

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that a senior Citigroup executive has raised concerns that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff policies could inadvertently push African nations to strengthen trade ties with China and the European Union (EU),...

ADC Factional Chairman Nafiu Bala Dismisses Purported Resignation Letter as Fake

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) deepened on Thursday as a factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Nafiu Bala, publicly denied reports suggesting he had resigned from his position. The...

Rising Nollywood Star Omotola Odunsi of Lisabi Passes Away at 31

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian film industry is in mourning following the sudden death of fast‑rising Yoruba actress Omotola Odunsi, best known for her role in the acclaimed movie Lisabi alongside Lateef Adedimeji. Naija247news gathered that...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ondo Government Commends Youth Sports Federation for Advancing Grassroots Development

South West 0
Naija247news reports that the Ondo State Government has commended the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) for its sustained commitment to grassroots sports development across the state and the nation at large. The recognition came...

Trump’s Proposed Tariffs May Drive Africa Closer to China, EU – Citigroup Executive Warns

Nigerian Economy 0
Naija247news reports that a senior Citigroup executive has raised concerns that former U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff policies could inadvertently push African nations to strengthen trade ties with China and the European Union (EU),...

ADC Factional Chairman Nafiu Bala Dismisses Purported Resignation Letter as Fake

INEC News 0
Naija247news reports that the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) deepened on Thursday as a factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Nafiu Bala, publicly denied reports suggesting he had resigned from his position. The...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp