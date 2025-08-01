Ecobank Transnational Delivers Robust H1 2025 Results Amid FX Reforms, Inflationary Pressures and Pan-African Expansion

Lagos, July 31, 2025 – Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has reported a resilient performance in the first half (H1) of 2025, navigating volatile macroeconomic conditions across its 35-country footprint. The Pan-African lender posted strong growth in profit before tax, net revenue, and customer deposits, underscoring the success of its diversified business strategy and cross-border banking model.

Despite operating in a high-inflation, high-interest rate environment—particularly in Nigeria—ETI leveraged its digital banking infrastructure, regional footprint, and balance sheet optimisation to record solid earnings growth and improved operational efficiency.

Key Financial Highlights (H1 2025)

Gross Earnings: Up +23.71% to ₦2.31trn (H1 2024: ₦1.86trn).

Profit Before Tax (PBT): Grew +39.85% to ₦620.23bn.

Profit After Tax (PAT): Rose +39.68% to ₦433.88bn.

Total Assets: Increased +27.18% to ₦49.09trn, driven by growth in loans, investment securities, and cash balances with CBN.

Customer Deposits: Climbed +29.38% to ₦36.56trn, reflecting strong retail and corporate inflows.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Advanced to ₦12.27 from ₦8.78 in H1 2024.

Nigeria: A Market of Volatility and Opportunity

Nigeria remains ETI’s largest and most challenging market, defined by persistent inflation, tight monetary policy, and ongoing FX reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Despite these headwinds, Ecobank Nigeria recorded a 45% year-on-year profit growth, supported by:

Improved FX liquidity and trade flows.

Growth in digital banking transactions and e-channel revenue.

Increased customer deposits driven by higher yields and strong brand positioning.

Regional Strength: Diversified Pan-African Footprint

ETI’s balanced regional strategy delivered broad-based growth:

Francophone West Africa (UMEOA): US$176m profit, supported by stable currency zones and improved retail lending.

Anglophone West Africa (AWA): US$175m profit, boosted by Ghana’s recovery and higher transactional income.

Central, Eastern & Southern Africa (CESA): US$207m profit, reflecting fee-driven income and disciplined pricing.

Nigeria: 45% YoY profit surge as FX reforms stabilised liquidity and corporate trade volumes increased.

Operational Efficiency and Risk Management

ETI’s cost-to-income ratio dropped to 47.1%, its lowest in recent years, highlighting improved cost controls and digital automation. However, credit impairments rose amid cautious risk provisioning, with the cost of risk stable at 2.21%. Non-performing loans (NPL) declined to 5.6%, supported by tighter asset quality management across markets.

Valuation: Investor Sentiment Lagging Fundamentals

Despite strong earnings, ETI’s price-to-book ratio fell to 0.21x, suggesting the stock remains undervalued on the NGX. Share price volatility persisted, with ETI trading between ₦23.50k (May) and ₦34.00k (July), averaging ₦30.48k in H1 2025. Analysts see upside potential if investor confidence improves alongside sustained FX stability and profit growth.

Analyst Outlook: Resilience Amid Macro Risks

ETI’s H1 2025 performance highlights its pan-African resilience and digital banking momentum. With non-interest income (FX gains, fees, commissions) growing +27.96% and deposit mobilisation accelerating, analysts project continued earnings momentum into H2 2025.

However, inflationary pressures, FX market volatility, and asset quality risks remain key downside factors.

Bottom Line

Ecobank’s H1 2025 results reaffirm its position as a leading Pan-African financial institution with robust profitability, regional diversification, and digital-led growth. Nigeria’s recovery, combined with steady performance in UMEOA, AWA, and CESA regions, strengthens ETI’s ability to navigate Africa’s complex macro-financial landscape.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.