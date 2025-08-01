ADC Factional Chairman Nafiu Bala Dismisses Purported Resignation Letter as Fake

Naija247news reports that the crisis rocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) deepened on Thursday as a factional chairman of the party, Alhaji Nafiu Bala, publicly denied reports suggesting he had resigned from his position. The controversy stemmed from a widely circulated letter on social media, purportedly bearing his signature and announcing his resignation.

Naija247news gathered that Bala, in a press statement released to journalists, categorically rejected the authenticity of the document, labeling it a fabrication orchestrated by political detractors intent on sowing confusion within the party.

According to Naija247news, Bala declared that he remains the legitimate acting chairman of the ADC, and that he never authored or authorized any resignation letter as claimed in the viral document.

Naija247news understands that the alleged letter, dated July 30, 2025, had indicated that Bala was stepping down from his role due to personal reasons and internal party disagreements. However, Bala firmly refuted this claim, stating, “I am still in charge. I have not resigned, and I have no intention of resigning.”

Naija247news reports that Bala further accused a rival faction within the party of masterminding the letter in an effort to destabilize the ADC ahead of key strategic decisions and stakeholder meetings scheduled in August.

“This is part of a coordinated attempt by those who fear reform and unity in the ADC,” Bala said. “They are desperate to undermine the work we are doing to reposition the party as a credible alternative on the national stage.”

Naija247news gathered that the ADC has been embroiled in leadership tussles over the past year, with various factions laying claim to the national leadership structure. The emergence of multiple chairmanship claims has weakened the party’s ability to project a united front ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, ADC members and supporters have been urged to disregard the fake letter and remain focused on rebuilding party cohesion. Bala emphasized that legal action is being considered against those responsible for the forgery and misinformation.

Naija247news understands that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to respond to the latest development regarding the internal wrangling within the party.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.