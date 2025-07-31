🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
North West

Youths Tell Bagudu, Aliero to Step Aside for 2027

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

31,July2025/Naija 247 news

In a bold move, the Concerned Youths of Kebbi Central Senatorial District within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged two prominent politicians, Senator Atiku Bagudu and former Governor Adamu Aliero, to step aside for younger aspirants in the 2027 senatorial election.

The Call for Renewal

The group’s request, made in an open letter, highlights the need for political renewal and youth representation in the district. The youths argue that it’s time for a new generation of leaders to take the reins and shape the future of Kebbi State. Bagudu, currently the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, and Aliero, a seasoned politician with a long history of public service, are being asked to support a younger candidate to represent the Kebbi Central Senatorial District.

Implications for Kebbi Politics

This development has significant implications for the APC’s dynamics in Kebbi State and could influence the party’s chances in the 2027 elections. Bagudu’s tenure as governor saw various development projects, and his influence in the state is still felt. Aliero, on the other hand, has had a long and storied career in politics, serving multiple terms as senator. The decision of these two prominent politicians to step aside or not will likely shape the course of Kebbi State politics.

Youths’ Demands

The youths’ demands are not just about age but also about bringing fresh perspectives and ideas to the table. They argue that younger leaders would be more in tune with the needs and aspirations of the younger population, which constitutes a significant portion of the state’s demographics. By stepping aside, Bagudu and Aliero would be creating an opportunity for a new generation of leaders to emerge and make their mark.

The Way Forward

As the APC in Kebbi State navigates this complex situation, it’s clear that the party’s leadership will need to balance the demands of the youths with the interests of its established politicians. The decision of Bagudu and Aliero will be crucial in determining the party’s prospects in the 2027 elections. Will they heed the call to step aside, or will they choose to contest? Only time will tell.

As the 2027 elections draw closer, the call for younger leaders to take the stage is gaining momentum. Whether Bagudu and Aliero will heed the call to step aside remains to be seen. One thing is certain, however: the future of Kebbi State politics hangs in the balance, and the decision of these two prominent politicians will have far-reaching consequences.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

