Vitafoam Records Significant Profit Growth in 9M 2025, Despite Rising Costs

The company’s revenue grew by 40.31% to N84.87 billion from N60.49 billion in 9M 2024, demonstrating strong top-line expansion. Gross profit also increased by 35.79% to N28.84 billion. However, cost of sales rose sharply by 42.76% to N56.03 billion, outpacing revenue growth.
Profit from operating activities witnessed an extraordinary increase of 2190.34% to N18.48 billion, indicating improved operational efficiency. Despite this, net finance costs widened by 61.19% to N4.66 billion, primarily driven by a 25.27% increase in finance costs.
Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) significantly improved, reaching N6.97 in 9M 2025 from N2.63 in 9M 2024, reflecting the enhanced profitability.
On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 12.51% to N57.77 billion as of June 30, 2025, driven by an increase in inventories and other assets. Total liabilities saw a slight decrease of 3.99%, standing at N25.27 billion. Notably, loans and borrowings decreased by 43.66%, while current tax liabilities increased substantially by 380.91%. Total shareholders’ equity increased by 29.85% to N32.50 billion, bolstering the company’s financial stability.
Key ratios reveal a healthier financial position, with Net Profit Margin improving to 11.0% from -4.8% and Operating Margin rising to 21.8% from 1.3%. The Debt/Equity Ratio significantly reduced to 24.2% from 55.9%, indicating lower financial leverage.
As of July 28, 2025, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc’s shares traded at N87.9, with a market capitalization of N109.9 billion. The company’s P/E Ratio stands at 12.60x, and Return on Equity is 28.8%.
Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.