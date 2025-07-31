🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
FinancialsLagos

Vitafoam Records Significant Profit Growth in 9M 2025, Despite Rising Costs

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – Vitafoam Nigeria Plc (VITAFOAM) has announced a robust financial performance for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, showcasing significant growth in profit after tax, which surged by 425.05% to N9.37 billion compared to a loss of N2.88 billion in the same period of 2024. This remarkable turnaround comes despite a substantial increase in the cost of sales and finance costs.

The company’s revenue grew by 40.31% to N84.87 billion from N60.49 billion in 9M 2024, demonstrating strong top-line expansion. Gross profit also increased by 35.79% to N28.84 billion. However, cost of sales rose sharply by 42.76% to N56.03 billion, outpacing revenue growth.

Profit from operating activities witnessed an extraordinary increase of 2190.34% to N18.48 billion, indicating improved operational efficiency. Despite this, net finance costs widened by 61.19% to N4.66 billion, primarily driven by a 25.27% increase in finance costs.

Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) significantly improved, reaching N6.97 in 9M 2025 from N2.63 in 9M 2024, reflecting the enhanced profitability.

On the balance sheet, total assets grew by 12.51% to N57.77 billion as of June 30, 2025, driven by an increase in inventories and other assets. Total liabilities saw a slight decrease of 3.99%, standing at N25.27 billion. Notably, loans and borrowings decreased by 43.66%, while current tax liabilities increased substantially by 380.91%. Total shareholders’ equity increased by 29.85% to N32.50 billion, bolstering the company’s financial stability.

Key ratios reveal a healthier financial position, with Net Profit Margin improving to 11.0% from -4.8% and Operating Margin rising to 21.8% from 1.3%. The Debt/Equity Ratio significantly reduced to 24.2% from 55.9%, indicating lower financial leverage.

As of July 28, 2025, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc’s shares traded at N87.9, with a market capitalization of N109.9 billion. The company’s P/E Ratio stands at 12.60x, and Return on Equity is 28.8%.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Mulls Presidential Pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ahead of Sentencing in Sex-Trafficking Case
Next article
Nigerian Stock Market Gains N863bn as Investors Hunt Bargains in Blue-Chip Stocks
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Shippers’ Council Urges Abia State Govt to Revive Isiala Ngwa Dry Port for AfCFTA Trade Boost

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Nvosi, Abia | July 30, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has called on the Abia State Government to support the revival and completion of the stalled Isiala Ngwa Inland Dry Port (IDP),...

Bauchi Governor Courts South-East Investors Ahead of October Economic Summit

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Enugu | July 30, 2025 – Naija247news Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has extended an open invitation to investors from Nigeria’s South-East region, encouraging them to explore the vast business opportunities available in Bauchi...

Nigerian Stock Market Gains N863bn as Investors Hunt Bargains in Blue-Chip Stocks

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos | July 30, 2025 – Naija247news Nigeria’s equities market closed on a bullish note Wednesday, extending its upward trajectory as strong buying interest in medium- and large-cap stocks lifted the key performance indicators by...

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Mulls Presidential Pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ahead of Sentencing in Sex-Trafficking Case

Naija247news Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Naija247news) – July 30, 2025: Former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a full presidential pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs, just months before the hip-hop mogul’s scheduled sentencing in October, Naija247news has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Shippers’ Council Urges Abia State Govt to Revive Isiala Ngwa Dry Port for AfCFTA Trade Boost

Lagos 0
Nvosi, Abia | July 30, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has called on the Abia State Government to support the revival and completion of the stalled Isiala Ngwa Inland Dry Port (IDP),...

Bauchi Governor Courts South-East Investors Ahead of October Economic Summit

Kano 0
Enugu | July 30, 2025 – Naija247news Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has extended an open invitation to investors from Nigeria’s South-East region, encouraging them to explore the vast business opportunities available in Bauchi...

Nigerian Stock Market Gains N863bn as Investors Hunt Bargains in Blue-Chip Stocks

Lagos 0
Lagos | July 30, 2025 – Naija247news Nigeria’s equities market closed on a bullish note Wednesday, extending its upward trajectory as strong buying interest in medium- and large-cap stocks lifted the key performance indicators by...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp