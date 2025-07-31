Unilever Nigeria Posts Stellar H1 2025 Results, Profit After Tax Jumps 224%

Lagos, Nigeria – July 30, 2025 – Unilever Nigeria Plc (UNILEVER) has announced a remarkable performance for the first half of 2025, reporting a profit after tax of N14.41 billion, a significant 224.64% increase compared to N4.44 billion recorded in the same period last year. The consumer goods giant’s unaudited financial statements for H1 2025, released on Monday, July 28, 2025, show robust growth across key financial metrics.

Revenue for the period surged by 53.50% to N98.10 billion, up from N63.91 billion in H1 2024, demonstrating strong sales momentum. This impressive top-line growth translated into an even healthier gross profit, which climbed by 60.63% to N42.12 billion from N26.22 billion previously.

Profit from operating activities saw an astounding increase of 444.25%, reaching N18.81 billion compared to N3.46 billion in H1 2024. This was bolstered by a significant positive shift in impairment of receivables, which moved from a loss of N3.17 billion in H1 2024 to a gain of N542.63 million in H1 2025.

Finance income also contributed positively, rising 41.98% to N5.82 billion, while finance costs decreased by 62.11% to N483.50 million, resulting in a net finance income of N5.34 billion, an 88.97% improvement. Consequently, profit before taxation soared by 284.43% to N24.15 billion

Despite a substantial increase in taxation by 428.17% to N9.75 billion, the company still managed to deliver exceptional profit after tax growth. Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) also reflected this strong performance, jumping to N2.51 in H1 2025 from N0.77 in H1 2024, representing a 225.97% increase.

Balance Sheet Highlights:

As of June 30, 2025, Unilever Nigeria’s total assets stood at N160.52 billion, a 13.33% increase from N141.65 billion at the end of December 2024. Cash and cash equivalents rose by 22.30% to N83.70 billion. Total shareholders’ equity also improved by 8.49% to N92.33 billion.

Key Ratios:

The company’s profitability margins significantly improved, with Gross Margin increasing to 42.9% (from 41.0%), Operating Margin reaching 19.2% (from 5.4%), and Net Profit Margin expanding to 14.7% (from 6.9%). The Asset Turnover ratio also improved to 0.61x from 0.45x, indicating better asset utilization. The Debt/Equity ratio remained healthy at 3.0%.

Unilever Nigeria’s strong H1 2025 results underscore its resilience and effective operational strategies amidst the current economic landscape.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.