🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Dividends&EarningsLagos

Transcorp Power Plc Records Strong H1 2025 Performance with 19.76% Profit After Tax Growth

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Power Plc) has announced a robust financial performance for the first half of 2025, demonstrating significant growth across key metrics. The company reported a profit after tax of N44.045 billion, marking a substantial 19.76% increase compared to N36.777 billion in H1 2024.

Revenue for the period surged by 51.95% to N205.808 billion from N135.443 billion in H1 2024. Gross profit also saw a healthy rise of 23.26%, reaching N77.623 billion from N62.976 billion in the previous year. Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) improved by 19.80% to N5.87 in H1 2025, up from N4.90 in H1 2024.

The company’s balance sheet as of June 30, 2025, shows a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, which grew by 319.30% to N34.949 billion from N8.335 billion at the end of 2024. Total assets expanded by 31.69% to N522.526 billion.

Transcorp Power Plc also declared an interim dividend of N1.50 per share. The qualification date for this dividend is August 8, 2025, with payment scheduled for August 18, 2025

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
ETI Plc Reports Strong H1 2025 Performance with 39.50% Profit After Tax Growth
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

ETI Plc Reports Strong H1 2025 Performance with 39.50% Profit After Tax Growth

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – July 29, 2025 – Ecobank Transnational Plc (ETP) has announced a robust financial performance for the first half of 2025, with its profit after tax soaring by 39.50% to N433.879 million compared to...

First Holdco Reports N1.44 Trillion Interest Income in H1 2025, Profit Drops 21% Amid Rising Impairments and Weak Non-Interest Revenue

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) — First Holdco, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced a profit before tax of ₦124.15 billion for the first half (H1) of 2025,...

BUA Cement Plc Reports 401% Profit Growth in H1 2025

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Nigeria – BUA Cement Plc posted a remarkable 401% year-on-year surge in net profit, reaching ₦179.33 billion in the first half of 2025, up from ₦35.80 billion in H1 2024. This performance reflects strong...

Only 3% of Nigerians Have Pipe-Borne Water: Access Bank Steps In With Borehole Solution

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, July 30, 2025 — In a bold move to improve water access and sanitation for underserved Nigerians, Access Bank Plc has facilitated the installation of boreholes in 10 rural communities, benefiting over 500,000 residents...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

ETI Plc Reports Strong H1 2025 Performance with 39.50% Profit After Tax Growth

Dividends&Earnings 0
Lagos, Nigeria – July 29, 2025 – Ecobank Transnational Plc (ETP) has announced a robust financial performance for the first half of 2025, with its profit after tax soaring by 39.50% to N433.879 million compared to...

First Holdco Reports N1.44 Trillion Interest Income in H1 2025, Profit Drops 21% Amid Rising Impairments and Weak Non-Interest Revenue

Lagos 0
Lagos, Nigeria – July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) — First Holdco, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced a profit before tax of ₦124.15 billion for the first half (H1) of 2025,...

BUA Cement Plc Reports 401% Profit Growth in H1 2025

Dividends&Earnings 0
Lagos, Nigeria – BUA Cement Plc posted a remarkable 401% year-on-year surge in net profit, reaching ₦179.33 billion in the first half of 2025, up from ₦35.80 billion in H1 2024. This performance reflects strong...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp