Transcorp Power Plc Records Strong H1 2025 Performance with 19.76% Profit After Tax Growth

Lagos, Nigeria – Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Power Plc) has announced a robust financial performance for the first half of 2025, demonstrating significant growth across key metrics. The company reported a profit after tax of N44.045 billion, marking a substantial 19.76% increase compared to N36.777 billion in H1 2024.

Revenue for the period surged by 51.95% to N205.808 billion from N135.443 billion in H1 2024. Gross profit also saw a healthy rise of 23.26%, reaching N77.623 billion from N62.976 billion in the previous year. Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) improved by 19.80% to N5.87 in H1 2025, up from N4.90 in H1 2024.

The company’s balance sheet as of June 30, 2025, shows a significant increase in cash and cash equivalents, which grew by 319.30% to N34.949 billion from N8.335 billion at the end of 2024. Total assets expanded by 31.69% to N522.526 billion.

Transcorp Power Plc also declared an interim dividend of N1.50 per share. The qualification date for this dividend is August 8, 2025, with payment scheduled for August 18, 2025

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.