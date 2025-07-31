🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Tobi Amusan, Others Face Mandatory Gender Test Ahead of 2025 World Championships

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

31, July 2025/Naija 2025

In a move that has sparked intense debate, World Athletics has announced that all female athletes, including Nigeria’s own Tobi Amusan, will be required to undergo mandatory gender testing ahead of the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. The test, which involves a cheek swab or blood sample, aims to confirm the biological sex of athletes competing in the female category.

The New Regulation

According to World Athletics, the new regulation is designed to preserve fairness in women’s sports. The governing body believes that athletes competing in the female category must be biologically female, and that gender cannot override biology. The test will detect the presence of the SRY gene, typically found on the Y chromosome, and athletes who fail the test will not be allowed to compete in the female category.

Implications for Athletes

The new rule has significant implications for athletes like Tobi Amusan, who will need to undergo the test to confirm her eligibility to compete in the female category. While some athletes may welcome the test as a means of ensuring fairness, others may view it as an invasion of their privacy and a potential barrier to competition.

Reaction from the Athletics Community

The athletics community has reacted with mixed feelings to the announcement. Some have praised World Athletics for taking steps to ensure fairness in women’s sports, while others have expressed concerns about the potential for discrimination and the impact on athletes’ mental health. The debate is likely to continue in the lead-up to the 2025 World Championships.

What This Means for the Future of Athletics

The introduction of mandatory gender testing for female athletes raises important questions about the future of athletics. As the sport continues to evolve, it is likely that we will see further changes to regulations and policies. For now, athletes like Tobi Amusan will need to navigate the new testing requirements if they want to compete at the highest level

As the world of athletics continues to grapple with issues of gender and fairness, the mandatory gender testing of female athletes is set to be a major talking point in the lead-up to the 2025 World Championships. While World Athletics believes that the test is necessary to preserve the integrity of women’s sports, others may argue that it is a step too far. One thing is certain, however: the debate is set to rage on.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

