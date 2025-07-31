🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaPower & Politics

Tinubu’s Performance Impressive in Key Areas, Say Northern Leaders

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

31, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has received high praise from leaders in the North, who have commended the government’s performance in key areas such as security, infrastructure development, and economic reforms. According to a recent assessment, Tinubu’s administration has delivered on many of its electoral promises, particularly in the North.

Security and Infrastructure Development

The government has made significant strides in curbing insecurity, with notable successes in the North-West region. Over 11,000 hostages have been rescued, and banditry and terrorism have decreased under Tinubu’s watch. Major infrastructure projects are also underway, including the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway and the Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line. These projects are expected to boost economic activity and improve the quality of life for millions of Nigerians.

Economic Reforms and Agriculture

Tinubu’s administration has implemented bold economic reforms, including unifying the exchange rate and restructuring debt profiles. The government has also initiated programs to boost agricultural production, including the Agro-Pocket initiative, which cultivated over 133,000 hectares of wheat across 15 states in the North. These initiatives are designed to create a robust, diversified, and resilient economy.

Healthcare and Support for the North

The Federal Government has disbursed over N20 billion for the funding of 4,362 Primary Health Care centers across the 19 Northern states and FCT. This move is expected to improve healthcare outcomes and increase access to quality healthcare services for millions of Nigerians in the North.

Northern Leaders’ Support

Despite concerns over marginalization, many Northern leaders have expressed support for Tinubu’s administration. Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, has reaffirmed his support for the administration, citing notable gains in infrastructure and security. Yahaya urged citizens and leaders to remain patient and engaged, saying that the administration’s policies are designed to create a robust, diversified, and resilient economy.

Challenges Ahead

However, challenges still remain, and the government will need to address concerns over marginalization and neglect of the North. The government will also need to ensure that its policies and programs are inclusive and benefit all Nigerians, regardless of their region or background. By doing so, the government can build on the progress it has made so far and create a brighter future for all Nigerians.

While some Northern leaders have expressed concerns over marginalization and neglect of the region, others have reaffirmed their support for Tinubu’s administration, citing notable gains in infrastructure and security. As the government continues to work towards delivering on its electoral promises, it remains to be seen how these initiatives will impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians. One thing is certain, however: the North is watching closely, and the government’s performance will be under intense scrutiny.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tobi Amusan, Others Face Mandatory Gender Test Ahead of 2025 World Championships
Next article
Obi’s Rumoured PDP Move Sparks ADC Jitters
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Youths Tell Bagudu, Aliero to Step Aside for 2027

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31,July2025/Naija 247 news In a bold move, the Concerned Youths of Kebbi Central Senatorial District within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged two prominent politicians, Senator Atiku Bagudu and former Governor Adamu Aliero, to...

Obi’s Rumoured PDP Move Sparks ADC Jitters

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news Rumors of Peter Obi's potential return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have sent shockwaves through the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with party leaders expressing concerns about the implications of...

Tobi Amusan, Others Face Mandatory Gender Test Ahead of 2025 World Championships

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 2025 In a move that has sparked intense debate, World Athletics has announced that all female athletes, including Nigeria's own Tobi Amusan, will be required to undergo mandatory gender testing ahead of...

Peter Obi Will Defeat Any Northern Candidate in 2027 – Jerry Gana

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The political landscape in Nigeria is heating up as former Senator Jerry Gana has thrown his weight behind Labour Party's Peter Obi, saying he will defeat any Northern candidate in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Youths Tell Bagudu, Aliero to Step Aside for 2027

North West 0
31,July2025/Naija 247 news In a bold move, the Concerned Youths of Kebbi Central Senatorial District within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged two prominent politicians, Senator Atiku Bagudu and former Governor Adamu Aliero, to...

Obi’s Rumoured PDP Move Sparks ADC Jitters

Political Party News 0
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news Rumors of Peter Obi's potential return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have sent shockwaves through the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with party leaders expressing concerns about the implications of...

Tobi Amusan, Others Face Mandatory Gender Test Ahead of 2025 World Championships

Sports 0
31, July 2025/Naija 2025 In a move that has sparked intense debate, World Athletics has announced that all female athletes, including Nigeria's own Tobi Amusan, will be required to undergo mandatory gender testing ahead of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp