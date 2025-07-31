Tinubu’s Performance Impressive in Key Areas, Say Northern Leaders

31, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has received high praise from leaders in the North, who have commended the government’s performance in key areas such as security, infrastructure development, and economic reforms. According to a recent assessment, Tinubu’s administration has delivered on many of its electoral promises, particularly in the North.

Security and Infrastructure Development

The government has made significant strides in curbing insecurity, with notable successes in the North-West region. Over 11,000 hostages have been rescued, and banditry and terrorism have decreased under Tinubu’s watch. Major infrastructure projects are also underway, including the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway and the Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line. These projects are expected to boost economic activity and improve the quality of life for millions of Nigerians.

Economic Reforms and Agriculture

Tinubu’s administration has implemented bold economic reforms, including unifying the exchange rate and restructuring debt profiles. The government has also initiated programs to boost agricultural production, including the Agro-Pocket initiative, which cultivated over 133,000 hectares of wheat across 15 states in the North. These initiatives are designed to create a robust, diversified, and resilient economy.

Healthcare and Support for the North

The Federal Government has disbursed over N20 billion for the funding of 4,362 Primary Health Care centers across the 19 Northern states and FCT. This move is expected to improve healthcare outcomes and increase access to quality healthcare services for millions of Nigerians in the North.

Northern Leaders’ Support

Despite concerns over marginalization, many Northern leaders have expressed support for Tinubu’s administration. Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, has reaffirmed his support for the administration, citing notable gains in infrastructure and security. Yahaya urged citizens and leaders to remain patient and engaged, saying that the administration’s policies are designed to create a robust, diversified, and resilient economy.

Challenges Ahead

However, challenges still remain, and the government will need to address concerns over marginalization and neglect of the North. The government will also need to ensure that its policies and programs are inclusive and benefit all Nigerians, regardless of their region or background. By doing so, the government can build on the progress it has made so far and create a brighter future for all Nigerians.

While some Northern leaders have expressed concerns over marginalization and neglect of the region, others have reaffirmed their support for Tinubu’s administration, citing notable gains in infrastructure and security. As the government continues to work towards delivering on its electoral promises, it remains to be seen how these initiatives will impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians. One thing is certain, however: the North is watching closely, and the government’s performance will be under intense scrutiny.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.