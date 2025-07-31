🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Tinubu Extends Customs CG Bashir Adeniyi’s Tenure by One Year Amid Reform Push

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the extension of Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi’s tenure by one year, in what is seen as a strategic move to consolidate ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Naija247news gathered that the decision was officially communicated by the presidency and takes immediate effect. Adeniyi, who was appointed substantive CG of Customs in October 2023, has been at the forefront of several modernization and anti-smuggling initiatives aimed at improving revenue collection and curbing illicit trade across Nigeria’s borders.

According to Naija247news, President Tinubu’s approval follows recommendations from key stakeholders within the finance and trade sectors, who commended Adeniyi’s performance and leadership style since assuming office. The extension is expected to provide continuity in the ongoing restructuring of the agency, especially in the areas of digital transformation, staff capacity building, and enforcement coordination.

Naija247news understands that Adeniyi’s tenure extension also aligns with the administration’s economic agenda, which prioritizes efficient customs operations as a critical component of non-oil revenue generation. Under his leadership, the Customs Service recorded significant seizures of contraband goods, streamlined import documentation processes, and made strides in clearing backlogs at major seaports.

Naija247news reports that Adeniyi is widely respected within the service for his operational knowledge, having risen through the ranks over a career spanning more than three decades. Stakeholders say his institutional memory and familiarity with Nigeria’s complex border challenges make him a stabilizing force during a time of heightened economic pressure.

Industry experts told Naija247news that the continuity in leadership would likely improve stakeholder confidence and give the NCS the needed direction to tackle persistent issues such as port congestion, border security, and smuggling syndicates. His administration is also expected to accelerate the rollout of the e-customs project, a key reform intended to automate all aspects of customs operations.

Naija247news gathered that the extension has received praise from business groups, freight forwarders, and development partners, who say Adeniyi’s transparent leadership style has fostered greater collaboration across sectors.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

