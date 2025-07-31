🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaTinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Appoints Omotenioye Majekodunmi as DG of National Council on Climate Change

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), a strategic move aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s climate governance framework amid mounting environmental challenges.

Naija247news gathered that the appointment was announced in Abuja on Tuesday and takes immediate effect. Majekodunmi, an environmental scientist and policy expert, brings over two decades of experience in climate strategy, sustainable development, and environmental advocacy.

According to Naija247news, the new appointee is expected to steer the Council’s strategic implementation of Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), carbon emission reduction targets, and resilience plans under the Paris Agreement. Her appointment comes at a critical time as the country grapples with the consequences of climate change, including flooding, desertification, and food insecurity.

Naija247news understands that Majekodunmi previously served in several national and international climate bodies and was instrumental in designing community-based climate adaptation programs in northern Nigeria. She is widely respected for her inclusive approach to environmental governance and ability to bridge policy with grassroots impact.

Naija247news reports that the National Council on Climate Change was established to coordinate and oversee climate-related activities across all sectors, ensuring Nigeria’s alignment with global climate standards and sustainability goals. The Council plays a key role in mobilizing climate finance, driving low-carbon development, and enforcing environmental compliance across industries.

Presidential aides told Naija247news that Majekodunmi’s appointment aligns with Tinubu’s broader commitment to green energy transition, job creation in the climate sector, and the effective implementation of the Nigeria Climate Change Act.

Environmental stakeholders and climate advocates have welcomed the appointment, describing it as a step in the right direction. They expressed optimism that with her leadership, the NCCC will scale up national climate action, promote clean energy innovation, and build institutional partnerships needed to mitigate climate risk.

Naija247news gathered that Majekodunmi is expected to immediately convene inter-ministerial consultations to accelerate priority projects under Nigeria’s Climate Change Action Plan and secure more international support for adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

