AbujaClimate changeForestation

Stakeholders Raise Alarm as Nigeria Loses 1.5 Million Trees Daily to Charcoal Boom

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that environmental stakeholders have raised serious concerns over Nigeria’s escalating deforestation crisis, revealing that the nation is losing an estimated 1.5 million trees daily due to the booming charcoal trade.

Naija247news gathered that the disturbing revelation was made during a recent stakeholders’ roundtable on environmental sustainability held in Abuja. Experts and advocates from various environmental organizations disclosed that the uncontrolled expansion of charcoal production poses a grave threat to the country’s forest reserves and climate commitments.

According to Naija247news, the rapid increase in local and international demand for charcoal, especially from countries in the Middle East and Europe, has fueled unsustainable tree felling across several Nigerian states. Forest-rich areas in states like Nasarawa, Kogi, Oyo, and Taraba have reportedly become major hubs for illegal logging activities under the guise of charcoal production.

Naija247news understands that while the charcoal trade generates economic activity for rural communities, the long-term environmental and health costs outweigh the short-term financial gains. Environmentalists argue that this deforestation contributes to soil degradation, loss of biodiversity, and rising greenhouse gas emissions, which are already impacting agricultural productivity and weather patterns.

“Every bag of charcoal you see represents several trees cut down, and the cumulative effect is devastating,” a climate advocate told Naija247news at the event. Stakeholders called on the federal government to urgently implement stricter regulations and promote alternative energy sources like liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and solar cooking systems.

Naija247news reports that the current forest cover in Nigeria has shrunk significantly over the past decade, with analysts warning that if urgent action is not taken, the country could lose all its forest reserves within the next 30 years.

Furthermore, Naija247news gathered that most of the charcoal produced in Nigeria is exported without clear environmental impact assessments or reforestation plans in place. The lack of enforcement by regulatory agencies has emboldened operators in the illicit trade, with many of them bypassing formal documentation and monitoring processes.

According to Naija247news, experts are calling for an immediate moratorium on large-scale charcoal exports and the initiation of a national reforestation programme to combat the alarming trend.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

