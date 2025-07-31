🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
South East

South-east politicians accused of hiring thugs to win elections

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

31, July 2025/Naija 247 news

A bombshell allegation has rocked the South-East region, as veteran politician and APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has accused some politicians of hiring gunmen to win elections. According to Igbokwe, these politicians are resorting to thuggery and intimidation to rig elections, rather than relying on the ballot.

The Allegation

Speaking in a candid interview, Igbokwe claimed that the practice of hiring thugs has become rampant in the South-East, with politicians willing to do whatever it takes to cling to power. He lamented that the region’s electoral process has been compromised, with gunmen and thugs being used to intimidate opponents and manipulate election outcomes. Igbokwe’s allegations have sent shockwaves through the region’s political landscape.

Implications for the Region

The implications of Igbokwe’s allegations are far-reaching, raising concerns about the security and integrity of elections in the South-East. If true, these allegations would underscore the need for urgent electoral reforms and increased security measures to ensure free and fair elections. The region’s politicians and security agencies must take immediate action to address these concerns and restore faith in the electoral process.

A Call to Action

Igbokwe’s allegations serve as a wake-up call for the region’s stakeholders, including traditional leaders, security agencies, and civil society organizations. They must work together to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair, and credible manner. The people of the South-East deserve to have their voices heard and their votes counted.

The Way Forward

As the nation grapples with the fallout from Igbokwe’s allegations, it’s clear that the South-East region’s electoral process requires urgent attention. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies must work together to prevent electoral violence and ensure that elections are conducted in accordance with the law. Only then can the region’s democracy be salvaged.

As the nation grapples with the fallout from Igbokwe’s allegations, one thing is clear: the South-East region’s electoral process is at a crossroads. Will the region’s politicians and security agencies take decisive action to address these concerns and ensure free and fair elections, or will the status quo prevail? The fate of the region’s democracy hangs in the balance, and the nation watches with bated breath.

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

