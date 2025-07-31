Shippers’ Council Urges Abia State Govt to Revive Isiala Ngwa Dry Port for AfCFTA Trade Boost

Nvosi, Abia | July 30, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has called on the Abia State Government to support the revival and completion of the stalled Isiala Ngwa Inland Dry Port (IDP), describing it as a strategic project capable of unlocking major trade and logistics gains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The call was made on Wednesday by the Executive Secretary of the Council, Dr. Akutah Ukeyima, during a visit to Governor Alex Otti in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

Port Delay Hampers Trade Growth

Ukeyima explained that although the port was gazetted in 2006 and later concessioned to Eastgate Container Terminal, construction had stalled at just 10% completion due to long-standing funding and infrastructure deficits.

“With the governor’s support and renewed commitment from the concessionaire, this port can unlock immense trade potential for Abia and the South-East region,” he said.

He added that the project aligns with AfCFTA’s goal of creating a single African market and would provide manufacturers and small businesses in Aba and surrounding areas access to over 1.4 billion consumers and a $3.4 trillion GDP market.

Economic Game-Changer for Southeast

Dr. Ukeyima outlined the expected economic benefits of operationalizing the dry port:

Provide global market access for Aba’s booming SMEs

Generate thousands of jobs in logistics, warehousing, and transport

Boost non-oil exports , including leather, textiles, and agro-products

Serve as a trade hub for landlocked countries like Chad and Niger

Attract investment in freight forwarding, agro-processing , and bonded warehousing

Raise internally generated revenue (IGR) for Abia

He urged the state government to intervene in three key areas:

Provision of critical infrastructure

Stakeholder engagement to fulfill obligations Creation of a state-level implementation committee

The NSC boss reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to providing full regulatory and technical support for the project, expressing confidence in Governor Otti’s leadership to bring the port to life.

Otti: Rail Access Is Critical to Success

In response, Governor Alex Otti welcomed the initiative but lamented the 19-year delay, blaming poor implementation and infrastructure gaps.

“For a project like Isiala Ngwa IDP to remain on paper for nearly two decades means something is fundamentally wrong,” he said.

Otti identified rail transport as a critical missing link, noting that inland ports cannot thrive without affordable, efficient rail connectivity to coastal seaports.

He expressed concern over the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri rail line being constructed with narrow gauge, while other regions benefit from standard gauge tracks that allow faster speeds and more cargo capacity.

“Rail is the cheapest and most efficient method to move goods inland. Without it, this project may fail to attract serious users,” Otti stressed.

Time Running Out on Concession Deal

Governor Otti warned that the original concession, set to expire in a decade, risks running out without the port ever becoming operational.

“We’ve already lost 19 years. If we don’t act now, the concession will expire and we’ll have nothing to show for it,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to move from planning to execution, warning that inaction could lead to continued economic loss.

“If the port won’t work as planned, we must be honest enough to say so and rethink the model,” Otti added.

The governor also emphasized the need to understand importer behavior, noting that many still prefer Lagos portsover closer alternatives like Port Harcourt and Calabar.

“Understanding economic behavior is crucial. Without that, any infrastructure solution may be ineffective,” he said.

Background

The Isiala Ngwa Inland Dry Port is one of seven dry ports licensed nearly 20 years ago to decongest seaports and stimulate inland trade. Despite its early promise, it remains uncompleted, hindered by funding issues, infrastructure gaps, and lack of rail connectivity.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.