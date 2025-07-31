🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaThe Nation

Rigid Mindset, Not Legal Gaps, Slowing Justice Reform in Nigeria – NBA Chairman

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), has asserted that the primary obstacle to effective justice reform in Nigeria is not the absence of laws, but the entrenched rigid mindset of key actors within the system.

Naija247news gathered that Maikyau made this assertion during a legal reform symposium held in Abuja, where he addressed legal professionals, judicial officers, policymakers, and civil society representatives. He stated that Nigeria possesses sufficient legal frameworks to drive judicial transformation, but the unwillingness of institutions and individuals to adapt to change has remained a persistent barrier.

According to Naija247news, Maikyau emphasized that reforms must begin with a shift in attitude across all levels of the justice sector—from court clerks to judges, and from police officers to legal practitioners. He said that without a fundamental change in the way justice is viewed and administered, laws alone will remain ineffective.

Naija247news understands that the NBA Chairman lamented the slow pace of court processes, misuse of discretion by judicial officers, and widespread impunity that continues to erode public trust in the legal system. He urged for urgent efforts in judicial accountability, tech-driven court systems, and ethical reorientation as core components of the reform agenda.

Naija247news reports that Maikyau also called on the federal and state governments to support continuous legal education and training programs aimed at aligning Nigeria’s legal system with global standards. He further advocated for the digitization of court records and the full implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) to reduce case backlog and ensure timely delivery of justice.

Naija247news gathered that participants at the symposium echoed Maikyau’s sentiments, noting that legal practitioners and judicial officers must lead by example if reforms are to be sustained. Civil society groups in attendance highlighted the importance of civic engagement and public awareness in holding justice institutions accountable.

Maikyau concluded by warning that failure to evolve would lead to a justice system that continues to serve only the privileged few, leaving the majority without recourse.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

IMF Upgrades Nigeria's 2025 Growth Forecast to 3.4% Amid Stronger Global Outlook
