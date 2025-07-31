Peter Obi Will Defeat Any Northern Candidate in 2027 – Jerry Gana

31, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The political landscape in Nigeria is heating up as former Senator Jerry Gana has thrown his weight behind Labour Party’s Peter Obi, saying he will defeat any Northern candidate in the 2027 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gana’s Confidence in Obi

Gana’s assertion is a significant endorsement for Obi, who has been gaining popularity across the country for his advocacy on good governance and accountability. According to Gana, Obi’s appeal transcends party lines and regions, making him a formidable candidate in the 2027 elections. This confidence in Obi’s abilities reflects the growing perception that he could be a strong contender in the presidential race.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The 2027 presidential election is shaping up to be a closely contested race, with various candidates from different parties and regions vying for the top spot. Gana’s comments highlight the potential for Obi to attract support from across the country, which could impact the dynamics of the election.

PDP’s Strategy

The PDP’s strategy for the 2027 elections will likely focus on capitalizing on Obi’s popularity and presenting a strong, united front to the electorate. The party will need to mobilize its supporters and attract new voters to its cause, leveraging Obi’s appeal to build a broad coalition of supporters.

Obi’s Appeal

Peter Obi’s appeal lies in his reputation as a champion of good governance and accountability. His advocacy on these issues has resonated with many Nigerians, who are looking for a leader who can deliver on their expectations. If Obi can continue to build on this momentum, he could be a strong contender in the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement from Jerry Gana adds to the growing narrative around Peter Obi’s potential as a strong presidential candidate. As the country approaches the 2027 elections, the political landscape will continue to evolve, with alliances, party loyalty, and candidate popularity playing significant roles in shaping the outcome.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.