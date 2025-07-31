🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power & Politics

Peter Obi Will Defeat Any Northern Candidate in 2027 – Jerry Gana

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

31, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The political landscape in Nigeria is heating up as former Senator Jerry Gana has thrown his weight behind Labour Party’s Peter Obi, saying he will defeat any Northern candidate in the 2027 presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gana’s Confidence in Obi

Gana’s assertion is a significant endorsement for Obi, who has been gaining popularity across the country for his advocacy on good governance and accountability. According to Gana, Obi’s appeal transcends party lines and regions, making him a formidable candidate in the 2027 elections. This confidence in Obi’s abilities reflects the growing perception that he could be a strong contender in the presidential race.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The 2027 presidential election is shaping up to be a closely contested race, with various candidates from different parties and regions vying for the top spot. Gana’s comments highlight the potential for Obi to attract support from across the country, which could impact the dynamics of the election.

PDP’s Strategy

The PDP’s strategy for the 2027 elections will likely focus on capitalizing on Obi’s popularity and presenting a strong, united front to the electorate. The party will need to mobilize its supporters and attract new voters to its cause, leveraging Obi’s appeal to build a broad coalition of supporters.

Obi’s Appeal

Peter Obi’s appeal lies in his reputation as a champion of good governance and accountability. His advocacy on these issues has resonated with many Nigerians, who are looking for a leader who can deliver on their expectations. If Obi can continue to build on this momentum, he could be a strong contender in the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement from Jerry Gana adds to the growing narrative around Peter Obi’s potential as a strong presidential candidate. As the country approaches the 2027 elections, the political landscape will continue to evolve, with alliances, party loyalty, and candidate popularity playing significant roles in shaping the outcome.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Shippers’ Council Urges Abia State Govt to Revive Isiala Ngwa Dry Port for AfCFTA Trade Boost
Next article
Tobi Amusan, Others Face Mandatory Gender Test Ahead of 2025 World Championships
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Youths Tell Bagudu, Aliero to Step Aside for 2027

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31,July2025/Naija 247 news In a bold move, the Concerned Youths of Kebbi Central Senatorial District within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged two prominent politicians, Senator Atiku Bagudu and former Governor Adamu Aliero, to...

Obi’s Rumoured PDP Move Sparks ADC Jitters

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news Rumors of Peter Obi's potential return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have sent shockwaves through the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with party leaders expressing concerns about the implications of...

Tinubu’s Performance Impressive in Key Areas, Say Northern Leaders

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The administration of President Bola Tinubu has received high praise from leaders in the North, who have commended the government's performance in key areas such as security, infrastructure development, and...

Tobi Amusan, Others Face Mandatory Gender Test Ahead of 2025 World Championships

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 2025 In a move that has sparked intense debate, World Athletics has announced that all female athletes, including Nigeria's own Tobi Amusan, will be required to undergo mandatory gender testing ahead of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Youths Tell Bagudu, Aliero to Step Aside for 2027

North West 0
31,July2025/Naija 247 news In a bold move, the Concerned Youths of Kebbi Central Senatorial District within the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged two prominent politicians, Senator Atiku Bagudu and former Governor Adamu Aliero, to...

Obi’s Rumoured PDP Move Sparks ADC Jitters

Political Party News 0
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news Rumors of Peter Obi's potential return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have sent shockwaves through the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with party leaders expressing concerns about the implications of...

Tinubu’s Performance Impressive in Key Areas, Say Northern Leaders

Abuja 0
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The administration of President Bola Tinubu has received high praise from leaders in the North, who have commended the government's performance in key areas such as security, infrastructure development, and...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp