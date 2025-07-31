Obi’s Rumoured PDP Move Sparks ADC Jitters

31, July 2025/Naija 247 news

Rumors of Peter Obi’s potential return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have sent shockwaves through the African Democratic Congress (ADC), with party leaders expressing concerns about the implications of such a move.

PDP’s Overtures to Obi

The PDP has reportedly been courting Obi, with the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirming efforts to woo him back. Abdullahi described Obi as “a very great capital for any political party”. This development has sparked speculation about Obi’s future plans and the potential impact on the ADC coalition.

ADC’s Concerns

The ADC has reacted swiftly to the rumors, with the party’s spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, warning Obi against returning to PDP. Abdullahi stated that Obi “cannot take the risk” and remains part of the ADC coalition. The ADC’s concerns are understandable, given the significant role Obi is expected to play in the party’s 2027 presidential ambitions.

Obi’s Stance

Obi’s media office has disowned a statement denying a PDP move, affirming his focus on the ongoing coalition without needing others to speak for him. This development has left many wondering about Obi’s true intentions and the future of the ADC coalition.

Implications for the Opposition

The rumored move has significant implications for the opposition’s chances in 2027. If Obi were to return to PDP, it could potentially fracture the opposition front and weaken its collective ability to challenge the ruling APC’s dominance. The opposition needs a united front to mount a credible challenge against the APC, and Obi’s decision will be closely watched.

The Road Ahead

As the situation unfolds, political analysts are watching closely to see how Obi’s decision will impact the dynamics of the opposition. Will Obi return to PDP, or will he remain with the ADC? The answer to this question will likely shape the course of Nigeria’s politics in the lead-up to the 2027 elections. One thing is certain, however: Obi’s decision will have far-reaching consequences for the country’s political landscape.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.