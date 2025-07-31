Nigerian Stock Market Gains N863bn as Investors Hunt Bargains in Blue-Chip Stocks

Lagos | July 30, 2025 – Naija247news

Nigeria’s equities market closed on a bullish note Wednesday, extending its upward trajectory as strong buying interest in medium- and large-cap stocks lifted the key performance indicators by 0.99%.

The market capitalisation surged by ₦863 billion to settle at ₦88.054 trillion, up from ₦87.191 trillion in the previous session. Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 1,365.80 points, ending the day at 139,278.67 points.

The rally was primarily driven by increased demand in major stocks such as Multiverse Mining, Royal Exchange, Berger Paints, Dangote Sugar, and NPF Microfinance Bank, among others.

Top Gainers

Multiverse Mining gained 10.00% to close at ₦9.90

Royal Exchange rose by 10.00% to ₦1.54

NPF Microfinance Bank advanced by 9.97% to ₦3.42

Berger Paints appreciated by 9.97% to ₦37.50

Dangote Sugar climbed by 9.97% to ₦71.15

Top Losers

Abbey Mortgage Bank fell 10.00% to ₦6.48

FTN Cocoa Processors declined 10.00% to ₦6.30

Livingtrust Mortgage Bank dropped by 9.97% to ₦6.59

SUNU Assurances shed 9.61% to ₦4.14

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings lost 7.78% to ₦3.20

Market Breadth and Activity

The market breadth closed positive with 39 gainers outpacing 32 losers, reflecting broad investor optimism.

A total of 922.03 million shares valued at ₦35.39 billion were traded in 36,423 deals, slightly lower in volume but higher in value compared to Tuesday’s session of 940.80 million shares worth ₦30.63 billion in 28,358 deals.

Most Active Stocks by Volume

Fidelity Bank led with 90.39 million shares valued at ₦1.89 billion

Access Corporation followed with 43.05 million shares worth ₦1.19 billion

UACN traded 32.98 million shares at a value of ₦2.08 billion

Universal Insurance exchanged 32.29 million shares for ₦26.05 million

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) transacted 31.81 million shares valued at ₦328.4 million

Analyst Insight

Analysts attribute the day’s rally to bargain hunting in undervalued equities, especially within the banking, manufacturing, and insurance sectors. Investors appear to be positioning ahead of corporate earnings releases and possible dividend declarations.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.