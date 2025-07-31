MI Abaga Opens Up on Why He Married at 41, Cites Self-Discovery and Readiness

Naija247news reports that celebrated Nigerian rapper Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI Abaga, has revealed the reason behind his decision to marry at the age of 41, shedding light on personal growth, emotional maturity, and the timing he believes was right for him.

Naija247news gathered that the music icon made the disclosure during a recent interview, where he spoke candidly about his journey through love, career, and self-awareness. MI, who tied the knot with his longtime partner Eniola Mafe in 2022, noted that waiting until his 40s to settle down was not a matter of delay but of deliberate introspection and alignment.

According to Naija247news, MI explained that he chose to prioritize personal development, emotional intelligence, and mental readiness before taking the step into marriage. He stated that he wanted to be the kind of man who could fully commit to building a stable and supportive relationship without the distractions and uncertainties that often accompany younger years.

Naija247news understands that the rapper’s career trajectory, which involved long periods of travel, studio work, and leadership responsibilities within Chocolate City, also played a role in his timing. MI emphasized that he did not want to get married simply to meet societal expectations but rather when he was fully prepared to give his best in a lifelong partnership.

Naija247news reports that MI also shared insights into how finding the right partner influenced his decision. He described his wife Eniola as his peace, someone who matches his values, supports his vision, and challenges him to grow. The couple’s wedding, a quiet yet elegant affair, attracted admiration from fans and fellow celebrities.

Reflecting on his marriage journey so far, MI urged young people not to feel pressured by societal timelines but to embrace their own paths and focus on becoming whole before merging lives with someone else.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.