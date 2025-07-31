IMF Upgrades Nigeria’s 2025 Growth Forecast to 3.4% Amid Stronger Global Outlook

Lagos, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s economic growth prospects have received a boost as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its GDP forecast for the country in its July 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), titled “Global Economy: Tenuous Resilience amid Persistent Uncertainty.”

According to the IMF, Nigeria’s economy is now projected to grow by 3.4% in 2025 and 3.2% in 2026, representing an upward revision of 0.4 and 0.5 percentage points, respectively, from the 3.0% and 2.7% forecasts issued in April 2025.

This upgrade aligns closely with Naija247news’ in-house projection of 3.7% GDP growth for 2025, underscoring a cautiously optimistic outlook amid persistent structural headwinds.

Key Drivers of the Upward Revision

The IMF attributes the improved forecast to:

Front-loaded economic activity ahead of anticipated tariff hikes.

Lower-than-expected effective U.S. tariff rates.

Improved financial conditions fueled by a weaker U.S. dollar.

Fiscal expansion across major economies.

Globally, the IMF also raised its outlook, now projecting 3.0% growth in 2025 (up from 2.8%) and 3.1% in 2026 (up from 3.0%).

Sub-Saharan Africa Outlook

The Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region is expected to grow faster than previously projected, with GDP forecast at 4.0% in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026, up 0.2 and 0.1 percentage points from April estimates.

However, the IMF cautioned that weak trade integration, slow fiscal reforms, and poor infrastructure in power and transport continue to limit the region’s long-term potential.

South Africa’s growth outlook remains unchanged at 1.0% in 2025 and 1.3% in 2026.

Nigeria’s Growth Anchored on Services, Oil, and Digital Economy

The IMF’s upgraded forecast is supported by Nigeria’s Services sector boom, particularly in telecommunications and digital services, which accounted for 79% of Q1 2025 GDP growth, expanding 4.3% year-on-year (YoY).

Other highlights include:

Oil sector: Projected 10.7% YoY growth, benefiting from improved production and pricing stability.

Agriculture: Expected moderate rebound in H2 2025, aided by harvest season and government intervention programmes.

Non-oil GDP: Anticipated 3.3% YoY growth, driven by trade and manufacturing recovery.

Risks: Inflation, Insecurity, and Infrastructure Gaps

Despite the positive outlook, downside risks remain:

Insecurity in key food-producing regions threatens agricultural output.

Elevated inflation could weaken consumer demand.

Infrastructure bottlenecks, particularly in energy and power, continue to weigh on productivity.

Tight monetary policy may limit access to credit and dampen private sector expansion.

Conclusion

With Nigeria’s growth forecast revised upward and global conditions showing tentative resilience, the economy’s performance in H2 2025 will hinge on reforms in fiscal policy, security, and infrastructure delivery.

As the IMF warns, sustaining this growth trajectory will require decisive structural reforms to unlock Nigeria’s full economic potential.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.