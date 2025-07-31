🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Fresh Power Tussle Hits ADC as Nafi’u Bala Declares Himself National Chairman

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that a fresh crisis has erupted within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as Nafi’u Bala, a factional leader, has declared himself the party’s national chairman, intensifying the ongoing leadership tussle in the opposition party.

Naija247news gathered that Bala made the declaration in Abuja during what he described as a “legitimate National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting,” which saw the suspension of key figures loyal to the current leadership structure. The declaration comes amid unresolved disputes within the party’s top hierarchy, which have repeatedly threatened its unity and electoral strategy.

According to Naija247news, the meeting was convened by a splinter group within the ADC, claiming to have followed due process in accordance with the party’s constitution. Bala, in his acceptance speech, vowed to “rescue the party from the grip of those who have derailed from its founding vision.”

Naija247news understands that Bala’s group accuses the current leadership, led by Ralphs Okey Nwosu, of mismanagement, lack of internal democracy, and alleged imposition of candidates during previous elections. The faction insists that the decision to install Bala was a collective resolution aimed at restoring credibility and order within the party.

In contrast, the Nwosu-led leadership has dismissed the development as illegal and unconstitutional, labeling Bala’s declaration as an act of political desperation. In a swift reaction, the party’s spokesperson described the move as a “failed coup” by suspended members with no legal standing.

Naija247news gathered that this latest development could worsen the existing cracks within the party and further weaken its chances of mounting any serious challenge ahead of the 2027 general elections. Political analysts fear that if the issue is not swiftly resolved, the ADC might face deregistration or a total collapse of its national structure.

Naija247news reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to issue an official statement on the legitimacy of the newly-declared leadership, although sources within the commission say it is monitoring the situation closely.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

