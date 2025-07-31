🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
AbujaPublic Health

FG Withdraws Controversial Circular on Nurses’ Wages, Says Health Minister Pate

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has officially withdrawn the controversial circular on nurses’ wages that recently sparked nationwide uproar across Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Naija247news gathered that the announcement was made by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. The circular, which had earlier proposed adjustments perceived by nurses as wage suppression and downgrade of their professional standing, triggered protests and strong condemnation from various nursing bodies and unions.

According to Naija247news, the minister clarified that the circular in question did not reflect the current position of the Federal Government. He explained that it was issued in error and has since been rescinded following consultations with key stakeholders in the health sector.

Naija247news understands that the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), alongside other professional groups, had raised alarm over what they described as a deliberate attempt to devalue the nursing profession. The circular reportedly proposed wage structures that placed nurses at a disadvantage compared to other health workers with similar qualifications.

Pate acknowledged the concerns raised and emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring equity and fairness in healthcare remuneration policies. “We recognize the critical role nurses play in our health system. Any policy that affects them must be properly evaluated and inclusive,” he said.

Naija247news reports that following the backlash, the Ministry held a series of emergency meetings with the leadership of the nursing associations to address the grievances and find a collaborative resolution. The withdrawal of the circular is seen as a step toward rebuilding trust between the government and health professionals.

Naija247news gathered that the Federal Government has also set up a technical committee to review salary structures across the healthcare system and ensure that no cadre is unfairly treated. The committee is expected to submit its report within the next four weeks.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

