EXCLUSIVE: Trump Mulls Presidential Pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ahead of Sentencing in Sex-Trafficking Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Naija247news) – July 30, 2025: Former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a full presidential pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs, just months before the hip-hop mogul’s scheduled sentencing in October, Naija247news has learned.

Multiple sources in Washington confirm that Trump’s inner circle has elevated Combs’ potential pardon from mere speculation to a “seriously considered” option amid lobbying efforts from figures close to Combs and escalating political turbulence in Trump’s camp.

Inside the White House Calculus

The deliberations follow Trump’s public remarks in May, when he told reporters he would “look at the facts” if he believed Combs had been “mistreated.” The case has since become entangled in Trumpworld’s media strategy and legal theatrics, coinciding with the former president’s clashes with the Department of Justice over unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files and his $10bn lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal.

Combs, 55, was convicted July 2 of transportation to engage in prostitution following an explosive eight-week trial in New York but was acquitted of more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The mixed verdict, seen by some legal analysts as a rebuke of federal overreach, left Combs facing two to three years in prison, pending sentencing on October 3.

Diddy’s Legal Battle: Bond Denials and Appeal Loom

Since his arrest in September 2024, Combs has been repeatedly denied bail—even after offering a $50 million bond package with strict travel restrictions. Judge Arun Subramanian’s rulings have kept him confined at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, a decision his defense team is again contesting ahead of sentencing.

Combs’ legal counsel, led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Gerago, declined comment on the pardon reports but are expected to pursue an immediate appeal if the court hands down a maximum sentence.

Trump, Diddy, and Celebrity Politics

Trump and Combs share a long history dating back to New York’s 1990s social circuit. Despite falling out politically—Combs endorsed Joe Biden in 2020—Trump previously called him a “good friend” and defended him during a 2012 episode of The Apprentice.

This connection has resurfaced as celebrities and power brokers privately lobby Trump for clemency. Meanwhile, rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a vocal Trump ally, has vowed to “block any pardon,” fueling a public spectacle that blends celebrity culture, political gamesmanship, and legal drama.

Context: Epstein Fallout, Prosecutor’s Firing, and MAGA Discontent

The pardon debate comes as Trump’s base pressures him to release classified Epstein files, a scandal that recently led to the firing of Maurene Comey, the lead prosecutor in Combs’ trial and daughter of ex-FBI chief James Comey, a longtime Trump adversary.

Trump’s allies frame the potential Combs pardon as both a populist move to court Black voters ahead of 2026 midterms and a calculated distraction from his Epstein-linked controversies.

Next Steps: Sentencing and Political Impact

With Combs’ sentencing scheduled for October 3, any Trump pardon would carry enormous political and cultural implications, intertwining U.S. celebrity justice with campaign-season strategy. Analysts note that a high-profile pardon could galvanize minority outreach while reigniting debates over Trump’s use of presidential clemency powers during his previous term.

For now, the former president’s aides insist no decision is final until Trump himself signs off. But with Diddy’s case becoming a lightning rod for media attention and partisan warfare, the potential pardon underscores how America’s political and entertainment worlds remain deeply intertwined.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.