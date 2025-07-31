🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
ETI Plc Reports Strong H1 2025 Performance with 39.50% Profit After Tax Growth

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – July 29, 2025 – Ecobank Transnational Plc (ETP) has announced a robust financial performance for the first half of 2025, with its profit after tax soaring by 39.50% to N433.879 million compared to N311.023 million in H1 2024. The Pan-African banking group showcased significant growth across key financial metrics, underscoring its resilience and strategic effectiveness in a dynamic economic environment.

The bank’s gross earnings increased by 23.71% to N2,306,244 million from N1,864,269 million in the corresponding period of 2024. This was driven by a healthy 21.18% rise in interest income, reaching N1,488,546 million, and a substantial 25.97% increase in fee and commission income to N483,833 million. Despite an 11.18% uptick in interest expense to N516,822 million, net interest income still grew impressively by 27.28% to N971,725 million.

Operating income for H1 2025 stood at N1,737,865 million, marking a 27.76% increase from H1 2024. This growth was supported by strong trading income, which rose by 27.68% to N294,059 million, and a remarkable 688.18% surge in net investment income to N5,538 million.

While operating expenses saw a 17.14% increase to N853,646 million, ETP maintained a strong handle on its cost-to-income ratio, which improved to 49.00% in H1 2025 from 54.00% in H1 2024. Profit before impairment charges and tax grew by 40.02% to N884,219 million.

The bank’s balance sheet also expanded significantly as of June 30, 2025. Total assets increased by 13.37% to N49,090,625 million from N43,302,561 million at the end of 2024. Loans and advances to customers saw a 12.42% increase, reaching N21,416,007 million. Investment securities also grew by 16.87% to N12,487,438 million.

Total shareholders’ equity demonstrated robust growth, increasing by 30.17% to N3,618,831 million, signaling enhanced financial stability. Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) improved by 39.68% to N12.27, reflecting the strong profitability.

Key financial ratios for H1 2025 indicate solid performance, with a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 8.00% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.61%. The Net Interest Margin stood at 3.00%.

As of July 29, 2025, Ecobank Transnational Plc’s share price was N34, with a market capitalization of N623.88 billion. The bank’s performance in the first half of 2025 positions it strongly for continued growth and value creation for its shareholders.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

