Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that former senator and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s persistent internal dysfunction and inability to perform as a viable opposition force.

Naija247news gathered that Melaye made the announcement via a statement released on Wednesday, describing the PDP as “impotent and visionless.” He claimed the party no longer aligns with his political principles and expressed frustration over what he termed the PDP’s consistent failure to rebuild itself and challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija247news understands that the former Kogi West senator had become increasingly distant from the party’s leadership following his unsuccessful bid in the 2023 Kogi State governorship election, where he emerged as the PDP flagbearer but lost to the APC’s candidate. Since then, Melaye has been vocal about what he considers systemic sabotage, lack of strategic direction, and weak internal democracy within the party.

According to Naija247news, Melaye’s resignation letter did not indicate his next political move or whether he plans to align with another party ahead of the 2027 general elections. However, analysts believe his exit could trigger more defections from within the PDP, especially among loyalists who share similar grievances about the party’s structure and its role in national politics.

Naija247news reports that this development marks another blow to the PDP, which has been battling a crisis of relevance and unity since losing the presidency in 2015. Efforts to restructure and reconcile key members have been met with minimal success, with multiple defections weakening its status as a credible opposition.

Naija247news gathered that the party is yet to officially respond to Melaye’s exit, though some insiders argue that his departure had been expected due to his growing disenchantment and silence on core party matters in recent months.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer

