Crisis Rocks ADC as Nafiu Bala Declares Self Interim National Chairman

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

31, July 2025/Naija 247 news

A leadership crisis is brewing in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after Nafiu Bala, the party’s National Deputy Chairman, declared himself Interim National Chairman. This bold move has sent shockwaves through the party, raising questions about its stability and future.

The Crisis Deepens

Bala’s declaration comes on the heels of allegations that the party’s leadership has been hijacked by “political hooligans” and “powerful outsiders” with no ties to the ADC. In a press conference held in Abuja, Bala cited the party’s constitution, which provides clear guidelines for succession and filling vacant positions. He claimed that as the duly elected National Deputy Chairman, he is the rightful person to assume the position of Interim National Chairman.

A Call to INEC

Bala has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently recognize the leadership change and uphold the sanctity of the ADC constitution. This move is seen as a test of the party’s internal democracy and its ability to resolve disputes without external intervention. The ADC’s future hangs in the balance, and the outcome of this crisis will likely shape the party’s prospects in the 2027 elections.

The Implications

The ADC’s leadership crisis has significant implications for the party’s stability and its ability to unify ahead of the 2027 elections. With Bala’s declaration challenging the leadership of former Senate President David Mark, the party’s future is uncertain. Will Bala’s move pay off, or will it plunge the party into further chaos? Only time will tell.

As the ADC navigates this complex situation, one thing is certain: the party’s future hangs in the balance. The outcome of this crisis will likely shape the party’s prospects in the 2027 elections and determine its ability to make a meaningful impact on Nigeria’s political landscape. The clock is ticking, and the ADC must act quickly to resolve its leadership crisis and secure its future.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

