Canada to Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza Conflict

Canada has joined several Western nations in announcing plans to officially recognize the State of Palestine, citing the ongoing violence in Gaza as a catalyst for change. Prime Minister Mark Carney declared on Wednesday that Canada intends to recognize Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025.

Carney explained that while Canada had previously supported a two-state solution through negotiation, the current situation in Gaza has made that approach untenable. He emphasized that recognition depends on reforms promised by the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas, including holding general elections in 2026 — explicitly excluding Hamas from participation.

“Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism,” Carney stated.

The move follows similar announcements from the United Kingdom and France earlier this month. However, the impact on Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and the expansion of West Bank settlements remains uncertain.

U.S. Opposition and Continued Arms Concerns

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, continues to oppose recognizing Palestine, with former President Donald Trump dismissing such efforts as rewarding Hamas. The Trump administration has maintained strong support for Israel despite accusations by UN experts and rights organizations of genocide in Gaza.

Since the war began in 2023, the Israeli military has reportedly killed over 60,000 Palestinians and devastated Gaza.

Canada has taken some steps toward limiting support for Israel, including a 2024 announcement halting new arms export permits. Nevertheless, advocacy groups accuse the government of continuing arms shipments and call for a full embargo, sanctions on Israel’s Netanyahu government, a review of the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement, and enhanced support for Palestinians seeking refuge in Canada.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims praised Carney’s announcement but urged Canada to adopt stronger measures to halt the assault on Gaza and uphold independent foreign policy values.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.