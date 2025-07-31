Bauchi Governor Courts South-East Investors Ahead of October Economic Summit

Enugu | July 30, 2025 – Naija247news

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has extended an open invitation to investors from Nigeria’s South-East region, encouraging them to explore the vast business opportunities available in Bauchi across sectors like energy, agriculture, tourism, and solid minerals.

Speaking during the South-East unveiling of the upcoming Bauchi State Economic and Investment Summit held Wednesday in Enugu, Governor Mohammed, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Aminu Hammayo, described Bauchi as a strategic investment hub with untapped economic potential.

The 2-day summit is scheduled for October 8–9, 2025, under the theme:

“Unlocking Investment Potentials in the Pearl of Tourism.”

A Call for Shared Prosperity

Governor Mohammed said the summit aims to evaluate Bauchi’s economic ecosystem and identify areas where private sector investment can catalyze growth and integration into national and global markets.

“In today’s interconnected world, the challenge is to forge genuine partnerships rooted in mutual benefit,” he said.

“While one party brings financing and technology, the other offers rare resources and untapped opportunities.”

The governor emphasized the state’s commitment to private investment, noting that legal and policy frameworks have been put in place to de-risk investment and encourage development in priority sectors.

He praised the South-East’s entrepreneurial spirit, calling it resilient and self-reliant, and expressed optimism that the region’s investors would find Bauchi an attractive business destination.

Diverse Investment Opportunities

Bauchi State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Investment, Mr. Mohammed Gamawa, highlighted multiple sectors open to South-East investors

Energy and Renewable Resources

Solid Minerals

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

Oil and Gas

Hospitality and Tourism

Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

“We have one of the largest game reserves in West Africa, significant livestock resources, and vast arable land,” Gamawa said. “All of this is waiting for strategic investment.”

Prof. Murtala Sagagi of Dangote Business School, Bayero University Kano, added that Bauchi offers over 130 investment opportunities across 10 key sub-sectors, many of which promise high returns on investment (RoI).

South-East Response: Ready to Partner

In his remarks, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, former Minister of Power and Chairman of the event, underscored the vital role of the private sector in rebuilding Nigeria’s economy.

“Government alone cannot drive economic transformation. The private sector must step in to bridge the gap,” he said.

Dr. Ifedi Okenwa, Executive Secretary of the South-East Business and Investment Summit, emphasized the region’s readiness to collaborate.

“The Eastern and Western economic corridors once competed for excellence. It’s time to reignite that legacy by partnering with Bauchi State,” he stated.

Dr. Daniel Ochi, Director-General of the South-East Chamber of Commerce, confirmed that a powerful delegation would attend the October summit.

“We are excited about this opportunity. Bauchi is now on our investment radar.”

Summary

The upcoming Bauchi State Economic and Investment Summit 2025 is shaping up to be a national convergence for private sector leaders and investors seeking high-impact opportunities. With strong endorsements from thought leaders, regional business chambers, and top academics, Bauchi is poised to become a magnet for transformative investment across Nigeria.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.