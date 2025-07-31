Appeal Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Victory as Ondo Governor, Dismisses PDP Petition

Naija247news reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, affirming his legitimacy as the duly elected governor following the March 2024 gubernatorial election.

Naija247news gathered that the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, who had challenged Aiyedatiwa’s victory on grounds of alleged electoral irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

According to Naija247news, the three-member panel of justices ruled that the PDP failed to present sufficient evidence to substantiate its claims. The court maintained that the conduct of the election complied substantially with the provisions of the law and reflected the will of the people of Ondo State.

Naija247news understands that the tribunal earlier ruled in favor of Aiyedatiwa, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), affirming that his election was free, fair, and credible. Dissatisfied with the tribunal’s judgment, the PDP proceeded to the Appeal Court to seek a reversal, but the appellate judges found no merit in the case.

Delivering the lead judgment, the presiding justice stated that “the appellants failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the allegations of non-compliance and voter suppression,” further reinforcing the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of Aiyedatiwa as the winner.

Naija247news reports that Governor Aiyedatiwa, who assumed office following the death of former governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has since focused on consolidating governance and development efforts across the state. With the court’s ruling, political watchers believe the governor now has a firmer grip on the state’s political machinery.

Reacting to the judgment, Aiyedatiwa described the ruling as a victory for democracy and a confirmation of the people’s mandate. He extended an olive branch to opposition members, urging them to join hands in building a prosperous Ondo State.

Naija247news gathered that the PDP is yet to issue an official statement on whether it will proceed to the Supreme Court or accept the ruling in good faith.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.