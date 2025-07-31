🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaSouth WestTop Stories

Appeal Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Victory as Ondo Governor, Dismisses PDP Petition

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, affirming his legitimacy as the duly elected governor following the March 2024 gubernatorial election.

Naija247news gathered that the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, who had challenged Aiyedatiwa’s victory on grounds of alleged electoral irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

According to Naija247news, the three-member panel of justices ruled that the PDP failed to present sufficient evidence to substantiate its claims. The court maintained that the conduct of the election complied substantially with the provisions of the law and reflected the will of the people of Ondo State.

Naija247news understands that the tribunal earlier ruled in favor of Aiyedatiwa, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), affirming that his election was free, fair, and credible. Dissatisfied with the tribunal’s judgment, the PDP proceeded to the Appeal Court to seek a reversal, but the appellate judges found no merit in the case.

Delivering the lead judgment, the presiding justice stated that “the appellants failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the allegations of non-compliance and voter suppression,” further reinforcing the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s declaration of Aiyedatiwa as the winner.

Naija247news reports that Governor Aiyedatiwa, who assumed office following the death of former governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has since focused on consolidating governance and development efforts across the state. With the court’s ruling, political watchers believe the governor now has a firmer grip on the state’s political machinery.

Reacting to the judgment, Aiyedatiwa described the ruling as a victory for democracy and a confirmation of the people’s mandate. He extended an olive branch to opposition members, urging them to join hands in building a prosperous Ondo State.

Naija247news gathered that the PDP is yet to issue an official statement on whether it will proceed to the Supreme Court or accept the ruling in good faith.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Hold Intimate Traditional Wedding Ceremony
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Hold Intimate Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that legendary Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and longtime partner Natasha Osawaru, have held a quiet but elegant traditional wedding ceremony, drawing attention across social media and entertainment circles....

Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that former senator and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s persistent internal dysfunction and inability to perform...

APC Slams PDP’s 2027 Boasts as Empty, Mere Illusion

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) boasts about winning the 2027 elections, describing them as empty and mere illusions. This development highlights the growing...

Aiyedatiwa’s Election Affirmed: Court of Appeal Delivers Verdict

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Court of Appeal in Akure has delivered a landmark judgment, affirming the election of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Governor of Ondo State. This decisive verdict has brought an end...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Hold Intimate Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Lifestyle News 0
Naija247news reports that legendary Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and longtime partner Natasha Osawaru, have held a quiet but elegant traditional wedding ceremony, drawing attention across social media and entertainment circles....

Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that former senator and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s persistent internal dysfunction and inability to perform...

APC Slams PDP’s 2027 Boasts as Empty, Mere Illusion

Political Party News 0
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) boasts about winning the 2027 elections, describing them as empty and mere illusions. This development highlights the growing...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp