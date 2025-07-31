🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political Party News

APC Slams PDP’s 2027 Boasts as Empty, Mere Illusion

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

31, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) boasts about winning the 2027 elections, describing them as empty and mere illusions. This development highlights the growing tensions between the two major political parties in Nigeria as they gear up for the next general elections.

APC’s Reaction

The APC’s reaction to the PDP’s boasts is a clear indication that the party is not taking the PDP’s claims seriously. According to the APC, the PDP’s boasts lack substance and are nothing but mere fantasies. The APC may be confident in its own strengths and strategies, leading it to dismiss the PDP’s claims as unfounded. The party’s reaction also suggests that it is prepared to counter the PDP’s moves and defend its interests in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

PDP’s Claims

The PDP has been vocal about its intentions to win the 2027 elections, with some of its leaders making bold claims about the party’s chances. However, the APC’s reaction suggests that the PDP’s boasts may be nothing more than hot air. The PDP will need to back up its claims with concrete actions and strategies if it hopes to convince Nigerians that it is a viable alternative to the APC.

The Road to 2027

As the 2027 elections draw closer, both parties will need to intensify their efforts to win the hearts and minds of Nigerians. The APC and PDP will need to articulate clear policies and programs that address the country’s pressing challenges, including economic growth, security, and infrastructure development. The party that can convincingly demonstrate its ability to deliver on these issues will likely have an edge in the elections.

Nigerians Will Decide

Ultimately, the outcome of the 2027 elections will depend on the choices Nigerians make at the polls. The electorate will need to carefully evaluate the claims and promises made by both parties and decide which one aligns with their interests and aspirations. The party that can build a strong connection with the people and demonstrate a genuine commitment to their welfare will likely emerge victorious.

The APC’s dismissal of the PDP’s boasts highlights the intense political rivalry between the two parties. As the 2027 elections approach, both parties will need to focus on delivering tangible results and connecting with Nigerians if they hope to win their trust and votes. The next few years will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Nigerian politics, and both parties will need to be strategic in their approach.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Aiyedatiwa’s Election Affirmed: Court of Appeal Delivers Verdict
Next article
Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Appeal Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Victory as Ondo Governor, Dismisses PDP Petition

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, affirming his legitimacy as the duly elected governor following the March 2024 gubernatorial election....

2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Hold Intimate Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that legendary Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and longtime partner Natasha Osawaru, have held a quiet but elegant traditional wedding ceremony, drawing attention across social media and entertainment circles....

Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that former senator and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s persistent internal dysfunction and inability to perform...

Aiyedatiwa’s Election Affirmed: Court of Appeal Delivers Verdict

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Court of Appeal in Akure has delivered a landmark judgment, affirming the election of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Governor of Ondo State. This decisive verdict has brought an end...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Appeal Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Victory as Ondo Governor, Dismisses PDP Petition

Abuja 0
Naija247news reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, affirming his legitimacy as the duly elected governor following the March 2024 gubernatorial election....

2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Hold Intimate Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Lifestyle News 0
Naija247news reports that legendary Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and longtime partner Natasha Osawaru, have held a quiet but elegant traditional wedding ceremony, drawing attention across social media and entertainment circles....

Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that former senator and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s persistent internal dysfunction and inability to perform...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp