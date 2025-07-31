🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Aiyedatiwa’s Election Affirmed: Court of Appeal Delivers Verdict

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

31, July 2025/Naija 247 news

The Court of Appeal in Akure has delivered a landmark judgment, affirming the election of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Governor of Ondo State. This decisive verdict has brought an end to the legal battles that had been brewing since the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

The Judgment

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Nimpar Yargata, unanimously dismissed the appeals filed by opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied People’s Movement (APM), and Social Democratic Party (SDP). The court held that the petitioners failed to substantiate their claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, thereby lacking merit. This judgment upholds the decision of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which earlier validated Aiyedatiwa’s election on June 4, 2025.

Implications of the Verdict

The Court of Appeal’s decision has far-reaching implications for Ondo State’s political landscape. With the legal challenges now behind him, Governor Aiyedatiwa can focus on delivering on his campaign promises and driving development in the state. The judgment also underscores the importance of evidence-based petitions and the need for political parties to ensure their cases are well-grounded in law and fact.

A New Chapter for Ondo State

With the legal hurdles cleared, Governor Aiyedatiwa can now chart a new course for Ondo State. The people of the state expect him to deliver on his promises, create jobs, and improve the economy. The governor’s agenda will be closely watched, and his success will depend on his ability to work with the state assembly and other stakeholders to drive development.

A Call to Unity

The judgment is also a call to unity for the people of Ondo State. Regardless of their political affiliations, they must come together to support their governor and work towards a common goal of development and progress. The Court of Appeal’s decision has given the state a new lease on life, and it’s now up to the people to make the most of it.

The affirmation of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s election by the Court of Appeal marks a significant milestone in the state’s electoral journey. As the governor looks to the future, he must prioritize the needs and aspirations of the people who elected him. With the legal battles behind him, Aiyedatiwa can now focus on governance and delivering on his promises to the people of Ondo State. The clock is ticking, and the people are watching.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Tinubu Extends Customs CG Bashir Adeniyi’s Tenure by One Year Amid Reform Push
Next article
APC Slams PDP’s 2027 Boasts as Empty, Mere Illusion
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Appeal Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Victory as Ondo Governor, Dismisses PDP Petition

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, affirming his legitimacy as the duly elected governor following the March 2024 gubernatorial election....

2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Hold Intimate Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that legendary Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and longtime partner Natasha Osawaru, have held a quiet but elegant traditional wedding ceremony, drawing attention across social media and entertainment circles....

Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that former senator and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s persistent internal dysfunction and inability to perform...

APC Slams PDP’s 2027 Boasts as Empty, Mere Illusion

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) boasts about winning the 2027 elections, describing them as empty and mere illusions. This development highlights the growing...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Appeal Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Victory as Ondo Governor, Dismisses PDP Petition

Abuja 0
Naija247news reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, affirming his legitimacy as the duly elected governor following the March 2024 gubernatorial election....

2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Hold Intimate Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Lifestyle News 0
Naija247news reports that legendary Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and longtime partner Natasha Osawaru, have held a quiet but elegant traditional wedding ceremony, drawing attention across social media and entertainment circles....

Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that former senator and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s persistent internal dysfunction and inability to perform...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp