Aiyedatiwa’s Election Affirmed: Court of Appeal Delivers Verdict

The Court of Appeal in Akure has delivered a landmark judgment, affirming the election of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Governor of Ondo State. This decisive verdict has brought an end to the legal battles that had been brewing since the November 16, 2024, governorship election.

The Judgment

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Nimpar Yargata, unanimously dismissed the appeals filed by opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied People’s Movement (APM), and Social Democratic Party (SDP). The court held that the petitioners failed to substantiate their claims of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, thereby lacking merit. This judgment upholds the decision of the Ondo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which earlier validated Aiyedatiwa’s election on June 4, 2025.

Implications of the Verdict

The Court of Appeal’s decision has far-reaching implications for Ondo State’s political landscape. With the legal challenges now behind him, Governor Aiyedatiwa can focus on delivering on his campaign promises and driving development in the state. The judgment also underscores the importance of evidence-based petitions and the need for political parties to ensure their cases are well-grounded in law and fact.

A New Chapter for Ondo State

With the legal hurdles cleared, Governor Aiyedatiwa can now chart a new course for Ondo State. The people of the state expect him to deliver on his promises, create jobs, and improve the economy. The governor’s agenda will be closely watched, and his success will depend on his ability to work with the state assembly and other stakeholders to drive development.

A Call to Unity

The judgment is also a call to unity for the people of Ondo State. Regardless of their political affiliations, they must come together to support their governor and work towards a common goal of development and progress. The Court of Appeal’s decision has given the state a new lease on life, and it’s now up to the people to make the most of it.

The affirmation of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s election by the Court of Appeal marks a significant milestone in the state’s electoral journey. As the governor looks to the future, he must prioritize the needs and aspirations of the people who elected him. With the legal battles behind him, Aiyedatiwa can now focus on governance and delivering on his promises to the people of Ondo State. The clock is ticking, and the people are watching.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.