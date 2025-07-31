🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Hold Intimate Traditional Wedding Ceremony

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that legendary Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and longtime partner Natasha Osawaru, have held a quiet but elegant traditional wedding ceremony, drawing attention across social media and entertainment circles.

Naija247news gathered that the event, which took place over the weekend at a private location in Benin City, Edo State, was attended by a select group of close friends, family members, and a few high-profile personalities from the entertainment and political scene.

According to Naija247news, the ceremony showcased rich Edo cultural traditions, with the bride, Natasha Osawaru, stunning in multiple regal outfits that reflected her heritage. 2Baba, known for his understated public presence, appeared in traditional attire, embracing the customs of his bride’s roots. The couple exchanged symbolic rites in accordance with Benin traditional marriage practices, sealing their union amid chants, dances, and cheers.

Naija247news understands that the event was intentionally kept low-key, as the couple reportedly desired privacy over pageantry. Despite this, images from the ceremony have since surfaced online, sparking admiration and well-wishes from fans across the country and beyond. Many were surprised by the development, especially given 2Baba’s usually guarded personal life.

Naija247news reports that the wedding further strengthens speculations that 2Baba and Natasha have been romantically involved for years, although neither party had publicly confirmed the relationship until now. Observers say the couple’s choice to honor tradition before any public announcement aligns with a growing trend among celebrities who opt for culturally-rooted ceremonies away from media glare.

Sources close to the couple told Naija247news that plans for a civil or white wedding may follow in the coming months, but no formal announcement has been made yet.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis
Next article
Appeal Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Victory as Ondo Governor, Dismisses PDP Petition
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Appeal Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Victory as Ondo Governor, Dismisses PDP Petition

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, affirming his legitimacy as the duly elected governor following the March 2024 gubernatorial election....

Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that former senator and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s persistent internal dysfunction and inability to perform...

APC Slams PDP’s 2027 Boasts as Empty, Mere Illusion

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) boasts about winning the 2027 elections, describing them as empty and mere illusions. This development highlights the growing...

Aiyedatiwa’s Election Affirmed: Court of Appeal Delivers Verdict

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Court of Appeal in Akure has delivered a landmark judgment, affirming the election of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Governor of Ondo State. This decisive verdict has brought an end...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Appeal Court Upholds Aiyedatiwa’s Victory as Ondo Governor, Dismisses PDP Petition

Abuja 0
Naija247news reports that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, affirming his legitimacy as the duly elected governor following the March 2024 gubernatorial election....

Dino Melaye Dumps PDP, Declares Party ‘Politically Impotent’ Amid Internal Crisis

Political Party News 0
Naija247news reports that former senator and spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s persistent internal dysfunction and inability to perform...

APC Slams PDP’s 2027 Boasts as Empty, Mere Illusion

Political Party News 0
31, July 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) boasts about winning the 2027 elections, describing them as empty and mere illusions. This development highlights the growing...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp