2Baba, Natasha Osawaru Hold Intimate Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Naija247news reports that legendary Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and longtime partner Natasha Osawaru, have held a quiet but elegant traditional wedding ceremony, drawing attention across social media and entertainment circles.

Naija247news gathered that the event, which took place over the weekend at a private location in Benin City, Edo State, was attended by a select group of close friends, family members, and a few high-profile personalities from the entertainment and political scene.

According to Naija247news, the ceremony showcased rich Edo cultural traditions, with the bride, Natasha Osawaru, stunning in multiple regal outfits that reflected her heritage. 2Baba, known for his understated public presence, appeared in traditional attire, embracing the customs of his bride’s roots. The couple exchanged symbolic rites in accordance with Benin traditional marriage practices, sealing their union amid chants, dances, and cheers.

Naija247news understands that the event was intentionally kept low-key, as the couple reportedly desired privacy over pageantry. Despite this, images from the ceremony have since surfaced online, sparking admiration and well-wishes from fans across the country and beyond. Many were surprised by the development, especially given 2Baba’s usually guarded personal life.

Naija247news reports that the wedding further strengthens speculations that 2Baba and Natasha have been romantically involved for years, although neither party had publicly confirmed the relationship until now. Observers say the couple’s choice to honor tradition before any public announcement aligns with a growing trend among celebrities who opt for culturally-rooted ceremonies away from media glare.

Sources close to the couple told Naija247news that plans for a civil or white wedding may follow in the coming months, but no formal announcement has been made yet.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.