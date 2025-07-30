🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

What We Know About 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru’s Alleged ‘Wedding’

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that social media has been buzzing with speculation following the circulation of images suggesting a wedding between Nigerian music legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and Nigerian model Natasha Osawaru.

Naija247news gathered that the viral pictures, which show both individuals dressed in elaborate traditional attire, were widely interpreted by fans as evidence of a secret wedding or a private marital ceremony. The photos quickly sparked confusion, especially among followers of the veteran musician and his wife, Annie Idibia, a popular Nollywood actress.

According to Naija247news, many Nigerians took to various social media platforms questioning the nature of the photos, asking whether 2Baba had remarried or if the images were taken out of context. The absence of any official announcement from either 2Baba or Natasha further deepened the mystery.

However, Naija247news understands that there is growing evidence that the photographs were taken on the set of an upcoming music video or movie project. Insiders close to the entertainment duo hinted that the images might have been part of a creative production rather than a real-life ceremony. Natasha Osawaru, a known model and influencer, has featured in various fashion campaigns and digital content, lending further credence to the claim that the viral pictures may be part of a scripted concept.

Naija247news reports that neither 2Baba nor Annie Idibia has publicly addressed the rumors at the time of this publication. Annie, who has been vocal about her relationship with the singer in the past, has maintained silence across her verified social media handles amid the ongoing frenzy.

Meanwhile, Natasha has only shared cryptic posts that offer no clarification, fueling continued speculation and media attention. Entertainment analysts who spoke to Naija247news believe the buzz may be intentional, designed to stir engagement ahead of a project launch.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Ribadu Declares Abuja-Kaduna Road Safe, Says Terrorists Have Been Eliminated
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ribadu Declares Abuja-Kaduna Road Safe, Says Terrorists Have Been Eliminated

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared the Kaduna-Abuja expressway safe for travel, affirming that the armed groups previously terrorising the highway have been neutralised by security forces. Naija247news...

PDP Crises Deepen as Prominent Chieftains Abandon Ship in North-East

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been dealt a significant blow in the North-East region, as several prominent members defect to other parties ahead of the 2027 general elections. The...

Obi’s return to PDP gains traction as party zones presidential ticket to South

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, July 2025/Naija 247news Speculation is rife that former presidential candidate Peter Obi might be returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections. This development comes on the heels of...

INEc tells states to follow Electoral Act in local polls

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act in conducting local government elections across the...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Ribadu Declares Abuja-Kaduna Road Safe, Says Terrorists Have Been Eliminated

Abuja 0
Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has declared the Kaduna-Abuja expressway safe for travel, affirming that the armed groups previously terrorising the highway have been neutralised by security forces. Naija247news...

PDP Crises Deepen as Prominent Chieftains Abandon Ship in North-East

Political Party News 0
30, July 2025/Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been dealt a significant blow in the North-East region, as several prominent members defect to other parties ahead of the 2027 general elections. The...

Obi’s return to PDP gains traction as party zones presidential ticket to South

Political Party News 0
30, July 2025/Naija 247news Speculation is rife that former presidential candidate Peter Obi might be returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections. This development comes on the heels of...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp