What We Know About 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru’s Alleged ‘Wedding’

Naija247news reports that social media has been buzzing with speculation following the circulation of images suggesting a wedding between Nigerian music legend Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and Nigerian model Natasha Osawaru.

Naija247news gathered that the viral pictures, which show both individuals dressed in elaborate traditional attire, were widely interpreted by fans as evidence of a secret wedding or a private marital ceremony. The photos quickly sparked confusion, especially among followers of the veteran musician and his wife, Annie Idibia, a popular Nollywood actress.

According to Naija247news, many Nigerians took to various social media platforms questioning the nature of the photos, asking whether 2Baba had remarried or if the images were taken out of context. The absence of any official announcement from either 2Baba or Natasha further deepened the mystery.

However, Naija247news understands that there is growing evidence that the photographs were taken on the set of an upcoming music video or movie project. Insiders close to the entertainment duo hinted that the images might have been part of a creative production rather than a real-life ceremony. Natasha Osawaru, a known model and influencer, has featured in various fashion campaigns and digital content, lending further credence to the claim that the viral pictures may be part of a scripted concept.

Naija247news reports that neither 2Baba nor Annie Idibia has publicly addressed the rumors at the time of this publication. Annie, who has been vocal about her relationship with the singer in the past, has maintained silence across her verified social media handles amid the ongoing frenzy.

Meanwhile, Natasha has only shared cryptic posts that offer no clarification, fueling continued speculation and media attention. Entertainment analysts who spoke to Naija247news believe the buzz may be intentional, designed to stir engagement ahead of a project launch.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.