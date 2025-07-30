🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
UAC of Nigeria Acquires Chivita and Hollandia Maker from Coca-Cola in Strategic Expansion Deal

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, July 30, 2025 – In a major shake-up in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, the Coca-Cola Company has agreed to sell CHI Limited, the producer of popular beverage and dairy brands Chivita and Hollandia, to UAC of Nigeria Plc for an undisclosed amount—six years after taking full ownership of the company.

The divestment marks a strategic pivot by Coca-Cola toward a flexible, asset-light model, allowing it to prioritize global brands with high scalability, while UAC aims to bolster its manufacturing and retail footprint across Nigeria.

According to a joint statement released on Wednesday, the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming months.

CHI Limited, which operates nine manufacturing plants and maintains a robust 5,000-person workforce, is a market leader in fruit juice (Chivita) and evaporated milk and drinking yoghurt (Hollandia) segments.

“As a company with a strong presence in Africa, we are deeply committed to the continent’s growth,” said Fola Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director of UAC Nigeria. “This acquisition presents significant potential to build on Chivita|Hollandia’s legacy of excellence and innovation.”

Coca-Cola originally acquired CHI Limited to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s dairy and juice market, diversifying beyond its traditional carbonated drink lines. However, its latest move signals a recalibration of local operations, just weeks after announcing a $1 billion investment plan in Nigeria over five years, contingent on an enabling business environment.

Despite CHI Limited’s dominance in its categories, Coca-Cola’s recent strategy suggests these products may not align with its global scaling ambitions.

“With the strength of our team, coupled with the dedication of UAC, there will be exciting opportunities for further growth,” said Eelco Weber, Managing Director of CHI Limited, while praising employees for earning a Gold-rated Great Place to Workcertification.

The deal underscores UAC’s commitment to value chain integration in Nigeria’s consumer goods sector. UAC already operates strong brands in packaged foods, logistics, paints, and real estate—making CHI Limited a natural fit to deepen its retail penetration.

Advisors to the Deal:

  • Citi served as exclusive financial advisor to Coca-Cola.

  • McDermott Will & Emery was Coca-Cola’s legal advisor.

  • Fasken Martineau LLP and Templars Law acted as legal advisors to UAC Nigeria.

The acquisition is poised to reshape Nigeria’s food and beverage landscape and could trigger a new round of consolidation as companies seek scale and operational synergies in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

