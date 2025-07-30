UAC of Nigeria Acquires Chivita and Hollandia Maker from Coca-Cola in Strategic Expansion Deal

Lagos, July 30, 2025 – In a major shake-up in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, the Coca-Cola Company has agreed to sell CHI Limited, the producer of popular beverage and dairy brands Chivita and Hollandia, to UAC of Nigeria Plc for an undisclosed amount—six years after taking full ownership of the company.

The divestment marks a strategic pivot by Coca-Cola toward a flexible, asset-light model, allowing it to prioritize global brands with high scalability, while UAC aims to bolster its manufacturing and retail footprint across Nigeria.

According to a joint statement released on Wednesday, the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming months.

CHI Limited, which operates nine manufacturing plants and maintains a robust 5,000-person workforce, is a market leader in fruit juice (Chivita) and evaporated milk and drinking yoghurt (Hollandia) segments.

“As a company with a strong presence in Africa, we are deeply committed to the continent’s growth,” said Fola Aiyesimoju, Group Managing Director of UAC Nigeria. “This acquisition presents significant potential to build on Chivita|Hollandia’s legacy of excellence and innovation.”

Coca-Cola originally acquired CHI Limited to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s dairy and juice market, diversifying beyond its traditional carbonated drink lines. However, its latest move signals a recalibration of local operations, just weeks after announcing a $1 billion investment plan in Nigeria over five years, contingent on an enabling business environment.

Despite CHI Limited’s dominance in its categories, Coca-Cola’s recent strategy suggests these products may not align with its global scaling ambitions.

“With the strength of our team, coupled with the dedication of UAC, there will be exciting opportunities for further growth,” said Eelco Weber, Managing Director of CHI Limited, while praising employees for earning a Gold-rated Great Place to Workcertification.

The deal underscores UAC’s commitment to value chain integration in Nigeria’s consumer goods sector. UAC already operates strong brands in packaged foods, logistics, paints, and real estate—making CHI Limited a natural fit to deepen its retail penetration.

Advisors to the Deal:

Citi served as exclusive financial advisor to Coca-Cola.

McDermott Will & Emery was Coca-Cola’s legal advisor.

Fasken Martineau LLP and Templars Law acted as legal advisors to UAC Nigeria.

The acquisition is poised to reshape Nigeria’s food and beverage landscape and could trigger a new round of consolidation as companies seek scale and operational synergies in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.