Tragedy in Jigawa: Six Schoolchildren Dead, Seven Rescued in Boat Accident

Naija247news reports that a tragic boat mishap in Jigawa State has claimed the lives of six schoolchildren, while seven others were rescued following the incident that occurred on Friday in Guri Local Government Area.

Naija247news gathered that the boat was conveying a group of school-aged children across a river in the Guri area when it capsized under yet-to-be-confirmed circumstances. The children were reportedly on their way to school when the vessel encountered difficulty.

According to Naija247news, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident, noting that the boat was carrying 13 passengers at the time it capsized. He explained that a rescue team, with support from local divers and community volunteers, responded swiftly to the emergency, recovering six bodies from the river.

Naija247news understands that the deceased children were between the ages of 8 and 15, and their bodies have since been released to their families for burial in accordance with Islamic rites. The rescued victims are currently receiving medical attention at a nearby primary healthcare facility.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the boat may have been overloaded and lacked proper safety measures, including life jackets.

Naija247news gathered that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the area. Similar mishaps have been reported in the past, often linked to the absence of regulated water transport systems and poor enforcement of safety protocols.

Naija247news reports that Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has expressed deep sorrow over the incident and has directed relevant agencies to enhance water transport safety, especially in riverine communities. He also promised to provide support to the affected families and ensure such tragedies are prevented in the future.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.