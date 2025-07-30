Tinubu to Deepen Northern Development, Fulfil Electoral Promises — Minister Idris Declares at Kaduna Forum

Kaduna, July 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to catalysing sustainable development in Northern Nigeria, emphasizing that many of the president’s campaign promises are already being fulfilled, with more to come.

Idris made these remarks during a two-day high-level interactive session themed “Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-Citizens Engagement for National Unity”, held in Kaduna. The event was convened by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation to evaluate governance delivery and facilitate dialogue between the government and citizens.

According to the minister, President Tinubu has prioritized the North since the inception of his administration, appointing over 60 key figures from the region and mandating them to spearhead transformation in critical areas such as security, agriculture, governance, and economic revitalization.

“Before his election, President Tinubu was here in Kaduna and had in-depth consultations with Northern leaders. He made clear promises — from strengthening security to boosting the agro-economy and improving governance structures,” Idris said.

“He has since directed us — those appointed from the North — to return and engage with our people, to give account and provide clarity. This session is part of that mandate.”

Progress Amid Promises

Idris noted that although the Tinubu administration is only at the midpoint of its first term, several promises have already been delivered.

“The President has already fulfilled many of his promises. Others are in progress. But what’s most important is that there is a clear roadmap, backed by political will and concrete implementation,” he stated.

He pointed to ongoing development initiatives aimed at infrastructure renewal, agricultural value chains, education, and energy reforms in Northern states as evidence of the president’s commitment.

“From the mood in the hall, it is clear that our people are taking notice. There’s growing satisfaction that this administration is walking the talk,” he added.

Unprecedented Government-Citizen Engagement

The minister emphasized that the level of direct engagement by top government officials — including ministers and senior advisors — at the event was unprecedented.

“This is the first time we’re witnessing such a large delegation of federal officials — over 60 leaders — engaging directly with the citizens. This will not be a one-time gesture. We will make this a regular practice,” Idris assured.

He said the administration views dialogue with citizens as a cornerstone of democratic governance and national cohesion.

Security and Economy Take Center Stage

The two-day session featured plenary discussions focused on national security, governance, and the economy. According to reports, the Federal Government delegation made detailed presentations highlighting progress in tackling insurgency, improving inter-agency coordination, and stabilizing the macroeconomic framework through reforms initiated since mid-2023.

Other presentations covered job creation, digital economy expansion, food security interventions, and renewed efforts in curbing oil theft and diversifying national revenue sources.

“We didn’t just come here to talk — we came to show results and hear the people,” Idris concluded.

The event is part of the broader efforts by the Tinubu administration to build trust and accountability by fostering direct and honest communication with citizens, particularly in regions most affected by historic underdevelopment and insecurity.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.