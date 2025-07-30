Tinubu Appoints Olumode Adeyemi as New Comptroller-General of Federal Fire Service

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olumode Adeyemi as the new Comptroller-General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), marking a strategic shift in the leadership of the agency tasked with managing fire and emergency response nationwide.

Naija247news gathered that Adeyemi’s appointment was confirmed on Tuesday, July 30, through a statement issued by the Presidency. The new CG is expected to resume duties immediately and bring renewed vigor to fire service operations across Nigeria.

According to Naija247news, Adeyemi takes over from former CG Abdulganiyu Jaji, who recently completed his tenure. His elevation comes amid growing concerns over the state of emergency response services in several parts of the country, especially in densely populated urban areas vulnerable to frequent fire outbreaks.

Naija247news understands that President Tinubu’s decision aligns with his administration’s broader push to reform and modernize public safety institutions, particularly those with direct responsibility for protecting lives and critical infrastructure.

Naija247news reports that Adeyemi is a seasoned fire service officer with decades of experience in emergency coordination, disaster risk reduction, and fire safety regulation. He is expected to drive the implementation of fire prevention strategies, workforce modernization, and enhanced community engagement in fire safety awareness campaigns.

Stakeholders within the emergency response sector have welcomed the appointment, describing it as timely and necessary. They believe Adeyemi’s background and service record position him to tackle persistent operational challenges, including equipment shortfalls, staff welfare concerns, and inter-agency coordination.

Naija247news gathered that the Federal Fire Service under its new leadership is also expected to deepen collaboration with state fire agencies, introduce new technologies in fire detection and response, and fast-track training programs for frontline responders.

President Tinubu has repeatedly emphasized the importance of competent leadership in federal institutions, and Adeyemi’s appointment reflects his administration’s ongoing effort to reposition key agencies for greater efficiency, accountability, and service delivery.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.