RiversTinubunomics Policies

Tinubu Appoints Leadership Team for New Federal University in Ogoni

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

30, July 2025/Naija 247 news

President Bola Tinubu has made key appointments for the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni in Rivers State, a significant step towards operationalizing the institution. The appointments aim to provide leadership and direction for the university as it prepares to welcome its first cohort of students.

Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Members

Prof. Don Mon Baridam has been appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council. Prof. Baridam, a renowned expert in Management with specialization in Organizational Behavior, brings a wealth of experience to the role. The governing council also includes notable members from across the country, such as Mr. Emmanuel Onoja, Mr. Hamid Adekunle, Prof. Chima Oji, and Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Lamda.

Principal Officers

The President has also appointed key principal officers for the university. Prof. Chinedu Mmom, a professor of Geography and Environmental Management, has been named Vice-Chancellor. Other principal officers include Dr. Mpigi Monday Douglas as Registrar, Zoryii Josco Nwaimanie as Bursar, and Dr. Saghanen Ntogo G. B. as Librarian.

University Set to Open

The Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni is expected to admit its first batch of students in September 2025. President Tinubu signed the bill establishing the university into law on February 3, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the institution.

Academic Programs

The university is expected to offer cutting-edge programs in environmental science, technology, and other fields relevant to the region’s development. With a focus on practical skills and research, the institution aims to produce graduates who can drive innovation and economic growth.

Regional Impact

The establishment of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni is expected to have a positive impact on the region’s educational landscape. The university will provide opportunities for students from the South-South region and beyond to access quality education and contribute to the development of their communities.

The appointments mark a crucial step towards realizing the vision of the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni. With a strong leadership team in place, the university is poised to provide quality education and contribute to the development of the region. As the institution prepares to open its doors to students, Nigerians eagerly await the impact it will have on the country’s educational landscape.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Leaders Converge on Abuja for Rule of Law, Good Governance Summit
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

