🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
FinancialsLagos

Sterling HoldCo Records 157% Surge in H1 2025 Profit, Raises ₦100bn to Bolster Recapitalisation Efforts

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has announced a remarkable 157% year-on-year growth in profit-after-tax (PAT) for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, according to its unaudited financial statements released on Tuesday.

The Group’s PAT soared to ₦41.78 billion, up from ₦16.26 billion recorded in the same period in 2024. This surge in profitability reflects a robust performance across interest and non-interest income lines, driven by strategic execution and sustained operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) also jumped significantly to 89 Kobo from 56 Kobo, reinforcing investor confidence and demonstrating improved shareholder value.

Gross earnings increased by 39.7% to ₦212.61 billion in H1 2025, compared to ₦152.20 billion in H1 2024. Interest income rose by 38.3% to ₦167.16 billion, while non-interest income saw a 45% growth, reaching ₦45.45 billion—underscoring Sterling HoldCo’s success in revenue diversification.

The Group’s cost-to-income ratio improved markedly to 64.5% from 75.7% in the previous year, highlighting the impact of aggressive cost optimisation initiatives and leaner operations.

In terms of balance sheet strength, total assets grew by 15.3% to ₦4.08 trillion from ₦3.54 trillion in December 2024. Shareholders’ funds also rose by 22.9%, driven by improved earnings retention and successful capital raising efforts.

Asset quality saw a modest improvement, with the Group’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declining to 5.1% from 5.4% at the end of 2024, further enhancing its risk management profile.

The impressive performance comes on the heels of a successful ₦100 billion fundraising effort via a private placement and rights issue. This capital injection enabled full recapitalisation of Alternative Bank—its non-interest banking arm—and fortified the capital base of Sterling Bank, the Group’s flagship commercial banking subsidiary.

Sterling HoldCo has also received shareholder approval for a broader US$400 million capital programme. The first phase of this public offer aims to raise an additional ₦53 billion to close the recapitalisation gap at Sterling Bank ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new capital requirements.

CEO Statement:

Yemi Odubiyi, Group CEO of Sterling HoldCo, attributed the strong half-year performance to disciplined execution and strategic clarity:

“Our outstanding H1 results reflect our relentless commitment to building a resilient and agile business model. The growth in core income streams, cost containment, and capital strength are evidence of our long-term focus on value creation, even in a dynamic economic environment.”

He added that the Group’s forward-looking strategy includes deepening its footprint in Nigeria’s critical growth sectors—renewable energy, healthcare, and financial inclusion.

Outlook:

Sterling HoldCo’s positive momentum heading into the second half of 2025 signals strong potential for further growth and profitability. With its ongoing capital programme and expanding presence in development-focused sectors, the Group remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable impact and returns across Nigeria’s financial landscape.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services
Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new and improved National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known...

NNPC Ltd Dismisses Sale Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Abuja, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has firmly denied speculation surrounding the alleged sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, insisting that the refinery remains a...

NEWGOLD Surges Nearly 4,000 Points to Close at 55,999 Naira Amid Low Volume

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigerian ETF Market Summary – July 30, 2025 Trading in the Nigerian Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and related products showed mixed performances today with varied price movements across several funds. The GREENWETF maintained its price at...

“Most Nigerian Bonds Hold Firm at Par, While EPF2026S1 and FID2031S1 See Notable Price Changes”

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Trading activity on the Nigerian bond market remained largely inactive today, with most bonds maintaining their previous prices at par value of 100 Naira per unit. Many sovereign and corporate bonds across various maturities closed...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

NIN Verification: NIMC Migrates All Telcos to New Secure Platform NINAuth, Assures Seamless Services

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 30, 2025 (Naija247news) – The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the successful migration of all telecommunications operators in Nigeria to its new and improved National Identification Number (NIN) verification platform, known...

NNPC Ltd Dismisses Sale Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Port Harcourt Refinery Rehabilitation

Abuja 0
Abuja, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has firmly denied speculation surrounding the alleged sale of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, insisting that the refinery remains a...

NEWGOLD Surges Nearly 4,000 Points to Close at 55,999 Naira Amid Low Volume

Financial Markets 0
Nigerian ETF Market Summary – July 30, 2025 Trading in the Nigerian Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and related products showed mixed performances today with varied price movements across several funds. The GREENWETF maintained its price at...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp