Sterling HoldCo Records 157% Surge in H1 2025 Profit, Raises ₦100bn to Bolster Recapitalisation Efforts

Lagos, July 30, 2025 – Naija247news | Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has announced a remarkable 157% year-on-year growth in profit-after-tax (PAT) for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, according to its unaudited financial statements released on Tuesday.

The Group’s PAT soared to ₦41.78 billion, up from ₦16.26 billion recorded in the same period in 2024. This surge in profitability reflects a robust performance across interest and non-interest income lines, driven by strategic execution and sustained operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) also jumped significantly to 89 Kobo from 56 Kobo, reinforcing investor confidence and demonstrating improved shareholder value.

Gross earnings increased by 39.7% to ₦212.61 billion in H1 2025, compared to ₦152.20 billion in H1 2024. Interest income rose by 38.3% to ₦167.16 billion, while non-interest income saw a 45% growth, reaching ₦45.45 billion—underscoring Sterling HoldCo’s success in revenue diversification.

The Group’s cost-to-income ratio improved markedly to 64.5% from 75.7% in the previous year, highlighting the impact of aggressive cost optimisation initiatives and leaner operations.

In terms of balance sheet strength, total assets grew by 15.3% to ₦4.08 trillion from ₦3.54 trillion in December 2024. Shareholders’ funds also rose by 22.9%, driven by improved earnings retention and successful capital raising efforts.

Asset quality saw a modest improvement, with the Group’s non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declining to 5.1% from 5.4% at the end of 2024, further enhancing its risk management profile.

The impressive performance comes on the heels of a successful ₦100 billion fundraising effort via a private placement and rights issue. This capital injection enabled full recapitalisation of Alternative Bank—its non-interest banking arm—and fortified the capital base of Sterling Bank, the Group’s flagship commercial banking subsidiary.

Sterling HoldCo has also received shareholder approval for a broader US$400 million capital programme. The first phase of this public offer aims to raise an additional ₦53 billion to close the recapitalisation gap at Sterling Bank ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new capital requirements.

CEO Statement:

Yemi Odubiyi, Group CEO of Sterling HoldCo, attributed the strong half-year performance to disciplined execution and strategic clarity:

“Our outstanding H1 results reflect our relentless commitment to building a resilient and agile business model. The growth in core income streams, cost containment, and capital strength are evidence of our long-term focus on value creation, even in a dynamic economic environment.”

He added that the Group’s forward-looking strategy includes deepening its footprint in Nigeria’s critical growth sectors—renewable energy, healthcare, and financial inclusion.

Outlook:

Sterling HoldCo’s positive momentum heading into the second half of 2025 signals strong potential for further growth and profitability. With its ongoing capital programme and expanding presence in development-focused sectors, the Group remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable impact and returns across Nigeria’s financial landscape.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.